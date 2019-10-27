By Glen Sturtevant
Sturtevant is a state senator who represents parts of Richmond, Chesterfield County and all of Powhatan County. He is a Republican.
Surprise billing for healthcare has become a real problem for Virginians and for patients across the country. Surprise billing occurs when there is a gap in a patient’s insurance, and they receive a bill they didn’t expect. Sometimes that is a very high deductible, sometimes it’s when the insurer denies coverage or, in the case of “balance billing,” it’s when the insurer pays the out-of-network doctor a rate that doesn’t come close to covering the cost of their service. It’s an unfair practice that has gone on for too long- and I am working to end it for good.
During the 2019 Session, I worked to pass a commonsense solution to this troubling practice in Virginia. Though there was overwhelming bipartisan support and unanimous passage in the Senate, powerful special interests ensured my bill did not receive a hearing in the House of Delegates. Nevertheless, we are still working to enact a fair and reasonable solution to solve this problem for Virginians.
To date, only a handful of states have enacted comprehensive legislation to end surprise billing. A balanced solution at the Federal level could be helpful for patients in Virginia and throughout the country. Effective solutions to prohibiting surprise billing must be carefully crafted to ensure that patients in all communities have access to high quality, reliable care at an affordable price.
New York State took the lead on this issue in 2015. Their solution prohibits surprise billing and includes a process that directs out-of-network physicians to be paid fair reimbursements by the patient’s health insurance unless a mediation process called Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) is requested, and then a final payment would be decided by a neutral third-party mediator.
Since enacted, costs for in-network emergency services have dropped by nearly 10 percent. More importantly, the mediation process has successfully removed the patient from payment disputes while establishing a fair negotiating process with an independent third party.
Congress now has the opportunity to address surprise billing and is considering two very different approaches to solving this problem. One is the IDR mediation model used in New York and the other takes a non-neutral approach by creating a new government-set “benchmark,” which would allow insurance companies to unilaterally set payments using non-transparent rates with no independent third-party review. Unlike this price-setting scheme, the IDR mediation process preserves a level playing field between insurers and healthcare providers and takes patients out of the middle.
Unilateral price-setting by the federal government would threaten access to healthcare, expose vulnerable Virginians to potentially uneven quality of care, and weaken the critical healthcare safety net many of our hospitals and emergency rooms provide for uninsured, Medicaid, and Medicare patients.
This is not the direction in which Virginia, or the country should be moving.
Instead, Congress should adopt the IDR mediation model to ensure access to quality care for Virginians — whether they are in rural hospitals serving hard-to-reach populations or in urban settings with underserved or disadvantaged populations.
We should all urge Sens. Warner and Kaine and all our representatives in Congress to work to protect patients from surprise billing while preserving access to quality care at affordable prices. The IDR mediation process offers the fairest solution to this expensive issue and it should be included in the final version of legislation Congress passes to address surprise billing.
