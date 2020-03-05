By Robert Stauffer
Stauffer retired from Roanoke College after teaching economics for 30 years. Prior to that, he taught at Radford, Virginia Tech and Hollins. He lives in Roanoke.
As a graduate of Virginia Tech’s PhD program in economics , I was disappointed by the “economic analysis “ in Dr. Mike Ellerbrock’s commentary of Feb. 5. He is a professor in the Department of Agriculture and Applied Economics at Virginia Tech, and serves as the Director of the Center for Economic Education. Unfortunately, there was not much educational content in his op-ed : his analysis was simplistic with few facts to back his assertions. Perhaps if he had spent less time on Trump-bashing, his economic analysis might have been more complete.
I should stress that my goal here is accurate economic analysis, and not a defense of the questionable political actions of our president. Ellerbrock starts by stating that “Trump is riding an economic growth wave initiated by his predecessors.” This is a half-truth at best: Obama’s policies were largely anti-growth and anti-business, so it was left to the Federal Reserve to pursue a near-zero interest rate policy to keep GDP growing. Also, it was much easier to achieve moderate GDP growth in the Obama years while recovering from a severe recession, as opposed to the last few years when we have been approaching maximum employment. Natural limits on labor force growth in the last few years have made GDP growth above 2% much more challenging. Ellerbrock gives no credit to the tax cuts, the deregulation, and the general pro-business policies of the Trump administration. Any analysis that dismisses these powerful stimulative forces cannot be taken seriously.
He continues with the favorite canard of social justice warriors: “...the poor are getting poorer.” If this is true, why are the number of households living in poverty now in decline? Why, as reported by the Atlanta Federal Reserve, are the wages of the lowest 25% now rising more rapidly than other groups? Why are the unemployment rates for various disadvantaged groups — minorities, high school drop-outs, and those with criminal records — near or below historically low levels? Rapid growth in labor demand does wonders for raising the incomes of the poor, especially those who were previously unemployed.
Perhaps Ellerbrock’s worst offense is this statement: “FYI — corporate CEO’s don’t create jobs, consumers do.” Even if he is referring to the top 1% of income earners, and not your average entrepreneur, are we to believe that the top executives of Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, etc. have nothing to do with job creation? Econ 101 informs us there are four factors of production: land (i.e.-natural resources), labor, capital and management. It is the crucial role of management, not the consumer, to organize the first three factors into efficient businesses.
I suspect Dr, Ellerbrock knows his above statements are half-truths or worse, but his Trump-bashing remarks suggest he is not interested in providing a balanced discussion of economic issues. I hope he does not bring such propaganda into his classes at Virginia Tech, or into the resources his Center for Economic Education provides for K-12 programs in economics and personal finance.
I have often wondered if Trump’s obnoxious and deceptive behavior is intended to infuriate his opponents to the point of irrationality, thereby interfering with clear thinking and wise decision making. Think of it as similar to a trash-talking quarterback who goads the defense into committing a foolish personal foul, thereby advancing the football 15 yards closer to the goal line, and maybe even getting a key defensive player ejected from the game. This is just a theory, but it could help explain why so many very intelligent individuals say and do foolish things in response to Trump’s trash-talking tactics.
