By David Stanley
Stanley is a graduate assistant for the Hugh Hodgson School of Music at the University of Georgia. He previously served as Director of Bands at William Fleming High School in Roanoke.
75 years ago, Aaron Copland won the Pulitzer Prize for Appalachian Spring. As we strive to hear voices marginalized by our musical and social norms, we must grapple with what exactly our older masterpieces represent, and what they mean for us today. This is especially true when what the music represents may need rethinking, too.
Music can always tell a story, especially in the absence of the right words. But communicating to others why we love certain music and how it tells our story is more challenging. I love Aaron Copland’s music; especially “Appalachian Spring,” which I feel represents me and my home. But Copland did not write with Appalachia in mind, conceive the title, or even know how to pronounce it correctly. Does his music really represent us? Well, yes. To me, it does.
We begin at dawn. It is quiet. Still. The world is slowly — very slowly — emerging. Grey clouds float through the strings. The violin is a thumbnail sliver of moon. The clarinet is the first peek of sunlight. Then slowly — still very slowly — the winds form a layer of light over the top of the grey. They mix, elements combined, making us uncertain if it is dark or light. We hear that stasis, not exactly resolved, nor dissonant.
Suddenly it is day, brightly focused with direction and purpose. Bits of melody converse, darting and crossing like a frenzy of awakened birds caught in their rush hour. The forward-moving music feels surprisingly urban. When the strings enter underneath the busy morning of the winds and piano, the boulevards of the treetops are revealed in larger context, giving way to expansive fields and valleys, suggesting new discoveries yet to be made. When I was little, my father used to tell me that in 1776 Washington County, Virginia went all the way to the Pacific Ocean. This music makes that feel true, as if at any moment, our magnificent Appalachia reveals something new.
Seeing the fullness of creation, we undertake another journey. Mixed and complex time signatures push us forward in a jaunty, rocky motion. The melody is more angular and brittle, familiar motives in unfamiliar tonal centers. We feel unsettled. Appalachia understands this complexity. These juxtapositions and struggles embody our own complications: original sin, roles in a bitter Civil War, devotion to place, heartbreak at its deterioration. The music is challenging, like the hard work of agriculture. It reminds of obsession with coal that put towns on the map and wiped them off. Appalachia can exhaust and deflate. The music exhausts itself, back into a reflection of the dawn, looking from whence it came.
And then a Shaker hymn emerges from the same clarinet that brought the light. This is the most famous part. But it is empty without the full journey, much like the hollowness of a cable-news characterization. We know we are more, but it is hard to explain: the world does not always listen when we sing hymns. We listen to Copland’s hymn, though. He helps us earn it. We emerge from the work of the Stravinskyan dance, buttressed by the patience of faith. As the melody ascends against a descending bass, we are rooted in a firm foundation capable of reaching higher, striving greater.
Dawn turns to dusk. We embrace the familiar, mindful of that which is different and challenging. The clouds return, blanketing our existence. But the woodwinds linger—birds reveling in the memory. The strings settle and stop. The last flute leaves us to decide if it is still a bit of light from today, or perhaps, already, a glimmer of tomorrow’s dawn.
And so Appalachian Spring is about Appalachia: full of hope, full of life, and complex, not backward. We have the ability, and authority, to think, reason, and make art. But, if we wish it to truly define us, it must be more than just assertion, more than a memory or a simple hymn of hope. We must live it, earn it. We are stewards of Copland’s musical gift, a trust requiring of us more questions, and leading us to answer why.
