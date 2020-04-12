By Ken Srpan, Jeff Krasnow, Gailen Miles and Anna Cloeter
Srpan is chairman of the Roanoke County Electoral Board. Krasnow is vice chairman, Miles is secretary. Cloeter is the director of elections and general registrar for Roanoke County.
As Coronavirus has taken over our lives, one of the most agonizing things is that we have no idea when it will end. Right now, our concerns are on our health and finances. However, come November, we will decide who will be the next President as well as our representatives in Congress. November may seem a long way off, but it will be here before we know it. The question is whether COVID-19 will still be here as well.
Even before November, towns across the state have municipal elections scheduled for May and a statewide primary set for June. Absentee voting for May town elections is already under way, and we encourage everyone to ask for an absentee ballot if voting May 5. They will be provided to all who request them. When it comes to being able to vote June 23 and Nov. 3, we have to start laying the groundwork now in order to have seamless elections then. That is why the members of the Roanoke County Electoral Board and our Registrar join with electoral board members and registrars from around the Commonwealth to strongly encourage the adoption of Vote by Mail (VBM) for November 2020. We are not calling for the permanent use of VBM beyond the current COVID-19 emergency. It’s just to get us through this crisis.
Why we need temporary voting by mail
Those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus are our senior citizens. The great people who work the polls on Election Day, our officers of election, are mostly seniors. Some have already told us that they are not willing to serve for in-person voting on Election Day until the crisis is over. They are the heart and soul of elections. It wouldn’t be possible to have Election Day voting without their service. If more decide not to work, as is likely, it will be impossible to fully staff any, much less all the precincts.
Then there are the polling places themselves. For example, Roanoke County has 33 voting places — schools, churches, libraries, a recreation center, and a firehouse. The vast majority are shuttered because of this crisis. Will the venues be open on Election Day? If not, will they be willing to re-open for that day, risking exposing their facilities to potential dangers?
What options do we have if we are unable to access or staff all of our precincts and how will we communicate this information to all voters?
With local in-person town elections looming in May and statewide elections still scheduled for June and November, there are other unanswered questions:
n Assuming they are willing to show up (which is unlikely), how will election officials who are mostly older and at-risk be protected on Election Day?
n How do we keep equipment, pens, tables, privacy booths, etc., disinfected? How often do we have to do it? After each voter casts a ballot? It is a daunting, if not impossible task.
n How do we ensure that voters maintain a safe distance from election officials and each other?
n How would we conduct curbside voting, where election officials have to be in close contact with voters who cannot leave their cars?
A call to action
All Virginia localities need specific advice from the Department of Elections on a course of action for the upcoming elections. The Voter Registrars Association of Virginia and the Virginia Electoral Board Association advocate for Vote by Mail to get us through this crisis. Both groups sent a joint letter to the Virginia Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper for substantive guidance.
All health officials are imploring everyone to stay home and avoid gatherings of people, so it is common sense that voters avoid going to their polling places and risking exposure to COVID-19 virus during this health emergency. Virginia should ensure that every voter is able to safely participate in all of this year’s elections. We urge Virginians to contact Governor Northam, their state senators, and delegates to insist they do whatever is necessary to implement Vote by Mail as a temporary measure to get us through this crisis.
To start, the Northam Administration should prepare a report for the General Assembly evaluating the risks of conducting elections according to the status quo and analyzes the costs and benefits of instituting a temporary statewide Vote by Mail system. Enacting such a system will require a logistical effort from state government to make it happen and force the local election administrators to quickly adapt to and institute these changes. That is why it is imperative that Virginia immediately begin the work of developing and implementing a plan to allow voting Virginians the ability to exercise their fundamental right to vote in a safe and effective manner.
The only way to ensure that all Virginians are able to safely vote in the remaining 2020 elections is to implement some form of statewide Vote by Mail system. We all hope that the pandemic will subside soon, but it is hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel right now. Therefore, we must develop a temporary Vote by Mail system NOW before it is too late.
We say “Yes, Virginia, there is a safe way to vote in 2020.” VOTE BY MAIL!
