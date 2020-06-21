By Burson and Pete Snyder
The Snyders are cofounders of the Virginia 30 Day Fund. They are based in Charlottesville.
Some of Virginia’s most hardworking heroes are in desperate need of help – and hope.
While recent weeks and months have shown us an amazing array of heroes — from first responders, to medical professionals and frontline workers — we’re talking specifically about the men and women whose small businesses make up the backbone of our economy.
Between the COVID-19 pandemic itself and the state-mandated economic shutdown, small businesses in Roanoke and throughout Southwest Virginia are struggling to survive. If they go under, thousands of jobs will go with them, and the ripple effects will cause massive economic pain throughout the region and the Commonwealth. The damage will take years and years to repair.
A clear-headed look at the statistics surrounding COVID-19 testing and hospitalizations in Southwest Virginia would lead anyone to see that this economic lockdown — one that has now stifled commerce and prevented many from earning a living for months — is unnecessary to the point of cruelty. It is time for our state’s leaders to reopen Roanoke and Southwest Virginia for business and for children to return to school on their normal timetable, all of which can be done while protecting our most vulnerable.
But even reopening won’t repair the damage done to our small businesses over the last several months. When we came together with other Virginia business leaders to launch the Virginia 30 Day Fund in early April, we expected this new nonprofit to provide direct financial assistance to small businesses throughout the Commonwealth over a roughly one-month period while they awaited federal relief funding and for our governor to lift the mandatory lockdown.
But, as the weeks and months have worn on, the need for the Virginia 30 Day Fund’s assistance has grown, and so has our mission. To date, we have provided forgivable loans to more than 400 Virginia businesses, including many in Roanoke and Southwest Virginia, and each day we add to that list, raising and distributing much-needed funds to help small businesses keep employees on payroll, pay the rent and protect their workers’ health coverage.
We are so proud of the small business owners and their teams who we have helped so far, like Diane Fuller, who owns Honey Bea’s Café and Ice Cream Parlor in Honaker. Diane, whose careers have included coal miner and railroad worker, is no stranger to hard work. “My heart is in this business, and I want to see all small businesses survive” she said as Honey Bea’s became the 150th small business to receive funding from the Virginia 30 Day Fund. Diane had us both in tears when she left us a kind and emotional voice mail message on the day she finally reopened, thanking the Virginia 30 Day Fund for helping her achieve that blessed accomplishment.
In St. Paul, Jennifer and Greg Bailey own Sugar Hill Brewing Co., which was also hit hard by the pandemic and subsequent shutdown. “A lot of our bills keep going, but our sales have died,” Jennifer said when the Virginia 30 Day Fund provided them with a direct cash infusion to keep going. The $3,000 we provided Sugar Hill may not sound like much to Wall Street financiers or to the politicos in Richmond or Washington, but it means a lot to a business struggling to make it through the month or even the week.
We hear similar stories each and every day from small businesses all over Virginia. As a couple who have started and grown small businesses, we have never in our lives seen a scarier time for these entrepreneurs and those who work with them. That is why we are working hard to help raise funds to save hundreds and hundreds more Virginia businesses and thousands and thousands more jobs in the weeks ahead.
But while the Virginia 30 Day Fund keeps working to provide much-needed help, for these small businesses to have hope will require our state’s elected officials to stop with the erratic and oftentimes contradictory messaging on opening our economy and on educating our children. They must lift the onerous restrictions that are putting Southwest Virginia communities in serious economic danger, even as the economy in neighboring, zero-state-income-tax Tennessee springs back to life.
We all take this pandemic seriously, and we all want our families, loved ones and communities to be safe and healthy. Those priorities can and must be balanced with the urgent need for the people of Virginia to get back to work, earn a paycheck and support their families. To delay much longer will mean to needlessly sacrifice jobs and set this region back years, if not decades, when it comes to economic development. We simply cannot allow that to happen.
