By C.H. “Chuck” Slemp III
Slemp is the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County & the City of Norton.
When did it become acceptable to steal from others in the Commonwealth of Virginia? Despite what various proposals introduced at the General Assembly this session might suggest, it is not acceptable.
Theft is wrong. Theft is dishonest. Theft is harmful to individuals. While the rest of us work hard to make an honest living and purchase goods to support our families, thieves violate the trust of others and victimize innocent people by taking what they have worked hard to achieve. Without laws prohibiting theft, our society would break down into chaos and every person’s safety would be jeopardized. Justify or ignore larceny crimes and you undermine the rule of law and foundations of our American democracy.
That’s why I oppose various bills before the Virginia General Assembly this year that give thieves a license to steal.
House Bill 660 and Senate Bills 289 and 309 would create a free pass for thieves who pay back money to the victim after they are caught. If these bills become law, the thief could avoid conviction and all accountability for their actions. In the event that a thief is ever convicted for his crimes, House Bill 1207 would allow for the crook to have his past wiped clean and conviction erased from all records.
And then, there are the proposals to raise the larceny threshold — again. Last year, the General Assembly increased the grand larceny threshold amount from $200 to $500. This year, Gov. Ralph Northam called for it to be increased for a second year in a row. House Bill 101 would raise it to $750. Senate Bill 788 and House Bill 995 would take the number up to $1,000. House Bill 286 would move the needle to $1,500. House Bill 263, which raises the amount to $2,000, would amount to a 900 percent cost of living increase for thieves over the past two years!
Thieves don’t need another cost of living increase!
Stealing $500 amounts to a significant theft. Why should we encourage people to steal from our local businesses or to defraud the elderly or write fake checks to our banks?
Why is it that the General Assembly doesn’t think that theft is much of a crime anymore? I’m sure if the members of the legislature found themselves as victims of theft, they might have a different attitude or opinion about larceny. Their proposals will result in skyrocketing numbers of thefts and a culture that says it’s okay to steal anything you want from businesses or your neighbors, friends, and the elderly. Reducing the punishment for thefts sends a signal to our society that it is okay to steal your neighbor’s hard-earned property.
Please contact your legislators today and make sure they know that it is still not okay to steal from others in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
