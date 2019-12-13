By William Skaff
Skaff is a retired director of policy analysis for a policy organization in Washington, D.C. He lives in Roanoke County.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil North provided us with some wonderful news about Roanoke County’s economy in his informative State of the County Address:
1. Announced new business will create 800 new jobs;
2. Unemployment is at 2.2 percent;
3. Innovation industries, such as technology and healthcare, are the focus;
4. Population will increase 3.3 percent in ten years; and
5. Young people ages 25 to 39 are leaving big cities for the suburbs in droves.
All of this is happening now to Roanoke County — just the way it is, without the completion of a single town center density development project. So, have we run out of reasons yet for ruining our county with density development?
Young people, an underlying concern of the address, already find the county an “interesting environment,” as Chairman North puts it. We are not running out of condos and apartments, bike paths and hiking trails, restaurants and beer gardens, mountains and rivers. We retain our young people by preserving for them the best version of Roanoke County. Many of our young adults are mature beyond their years. They understand the value of Roanoke County and its quality of life as much as those who are older.
Amidst the good news there are two ominous notes. First, the admission that the “County’s planning studies are long term efforts to discover areas for growth and revitalization across major county corridors.” This tells us that the government’s Reimagine town center density development program extends beyond the 12 projects currently contemplated by the Planning and Economic Development Departments. The effort to urbanize Roanoke County is, we now know, intended to be perpetual and will be implemented wherever possible.
The second ominous note is the potential of government decisions being influenced by the interests of those with a commercial stake in density development: “We encourage interested commercial developers to help us advance these ideas sooner rather than later.” The question occurs, to what extent have developer attitudes and preferences helped enshrine density development as public policy, regardless of the source, whether it be developers or the Board, the Planning Commission, and the Economic Development Department themselves?
As the board inadvertently revealed in its July Working Session, developers ask whether there are existing water mains and sewer lines, and how flat is the terrain, not what and whether we should build. Developers are primarily, if not solely, concerned with development — their business is building.
Realtors, for instance, have a different point of view. They must justify a built unit to buyers when selling it. If residential, does the unit contribute to quality of life? For a business, is the unit commercially viable? For both, does the building enhance or detract from the immediate area where it is built, that is, is the location itself now a drawback? Not all Realtors invited to participate during the supposed policy formation process supported density development.
Progress is not building as many buildings as possible as large as possible as close together as possible. Planners and developers assume that progress is urbanization. True progress is preserving quality of life while the population and the built environment increase. For Roanoke County, it is a balance, a mutual presence, locally as well as regionally, of the natural and the built.
