By William Skaff
Skaff is a retired director of policy analysis for a policy organization in Washington, D.C. He lives in Roanoke County.
The police department and the citizenry are inextricably related. The police protect citizens’ “unalienable” rights, defined by Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence as “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The relationship of those God-given rights to the police is perhaps made clearer by Samuel Adams’ formulation of our “primary, absolute, natural rights” in 1765: “personal security, personal liberty, and private property.” These are what the police protect.
For this reason, any attack on the police is an attack on our inalienable rights. Although government pays their salaries, the police are ultimately on the side of the citizenry, not the local, state, or federal governments. Tellingly, Sheriff Richard Vaughan, Grayson County, and his staff joined the Richmond gun rights rally in January. Naturally, then, citizens support their police.
The death of George Floyd is horrific and tragic. But it was the criminal act of an individual. Any officer who uses criminally excessive force should be removed from duty and prosecuted. The vast majority of the 670,000 sworn police officers in this country, according to 2017 FBI statistics, do not engage in police brutality.
To interpret the racism of an individual as systemic racism is a step that requires evidence, and the evidence does not support this conclusion. According to a National Academy of Sciences study of fatal police shootings published in 2019, “We find no evidence of anti-Black or anti-Hispanic disparities across shootings, and white officers are not more likely to shoot minority civilians than non-white officers.” By comparison, according to the FBI, 89 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2019.
Defund-the-Police advocates and the media are focusing on chokeholds to imply that this act was the result of an excessive force technique officially endorsed by police procedure. But kneeling on the neck of a man lying on the ground for eight minutes is not a chokehold. It is an individual act of assault, one that physiologically will have fatal results.
The protests by Antifa and Black Lives Matter in George Floyd’s name have turned into riots with vast property damage, mostly to minority businesses, as well as casualties. Protestors have shot and killed five black people. More than 800 police officers have been injured and some have died in these “mostly peaceful protests,” as misleadingly labelled by the media in unison.
The protest that began as a reaction to the injustice of George Floyd’s death soon evolved into an insurrection against the government of the United States as we know it. Armed Antifa and Black Lives Matters members seized six blocks of Seattle, proclaimed it a territory separate from the United States, and declared it a socialist utopia. As Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has said, “We actually do have an ideological frame. We are trained Marxists.”
The Democratic governments of Seattle and Washington State appear to have welcomed this development. The political left, including the vast majority of Democrats, are silent, apparently willing to condone socialism through violence.
We now see why Democrats want to severely curtail the right of law-abiding citizens to own guns, if not confiscate them entirely—there would be no way for Americans to resist the armed imposition of socialism. Leftist politicians and deep-state bureaucrats are the elites practically in charge now, with media for propaganda, and schools, colleges, and universities for indoctrination. “Democratic socialism” simply means you get to elect your dictators.
We also see why so many on the left want to defund the police — when police departments are eliminated, there will be no one to protect our natural rights. Such was the intent of the Obama administration in federalizing numerous police departments so that the federal government could determine what rights will and will not be protected, and for whom.
Drastically reducing or eliminating the police will hurt the most vulnerable — the disadvantaged. For instance, Chicago’s impoverished black neighborhoods have a homicide rate 10 times that of others. The May 31 protest weekend resulted in 85 shootings, 24 fatal. Drive-by shootings often involve innocent bystanders. If the left is so concerned with black lives, why haven’t the Democratic administrations of big cities done something about this before now? After all, they have been in charge for decades.
Constitutionalism limits government to preserve and protect the individual’s liberty and natural rights. Socialism subsumes the individual under an unlimited government that can control any aspect of life through intrusive laws and regulations, and coercive practices.
We must speak for and defend our way of life or lose it.
