By Terron Sims
Sims is a former Army Captain and Security Fellow with the Truman National Securioty Project. He lives in Arlington.
Recently, it was announced that Virginia will receive nearly $67 million in emergency education fundingas a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress passed March 27. The funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, which allocates nearly $3 billion for governors to use at their discretion to support their state’s K-12 and higher education needs related to COVID-19. While this critical funding will help expand online learning for students and provide a safety net for colleges and universities, it is imperative that Gov. Northam and Virginia’s education leaders ensure that these emergency funds also help address the educational achievement gaps that are bound to worsen by the COVID-19 crisis.
COVID-19 caught everyone off guard, from the average citizen to elected officials. Government and civic systems were not, and still are not, in place that allows for our society to function as we are accustomed; thus, the importance of Virginia’s CARES Act funds to supplement much needed education dollars in the commonwealth. Virginia leaders are primed to take the important steps to address the urgent challenges facing every aspect of our education system, from early childhood education programs to K-12 schools and institutions of higher education. But without intentional action to address Virginia’s persistent achievement gap, low-income students and students of color may fall further behind.
A 2019 report from the Virginia State Board of Education shows that Virginia is one of seventeen states with “regressive” school funding. This means that learning institutions in high poverty areas receive less funding than those in wealthier areas. In fact, high poverty areas receive 89 cents for every dollar that wealtheir areas receive.
This goes hand-in-hand with Virginia’s shortage of high-quality teachers, especially in high poverty jurisdictions. According to the Virginia State Board of Education report, “This shortage has reached emergency levels in many high poverty school divisions that do not have the resources to compete with other school divisions.” Additionally, black students in Virginia are nearly two times as likely to be assigned an ineffective teacher and if black students were taught by a teacher in the top quartile of effectiveness for four consecutive years, the achievement gap between black and white students in the commonwealth would be eliminated.
When Virginia school systems began to end the physical in-the-classroom aspect of school, school boards and superintendents across the commonwealth truly became aware of the education disparities that exist amongst their student populations, especially when it comes to the ability to institute online learning and teaching. Most students have had to make adjustments to continue their learning this school year, but some of the challenges faced like access to reliable WI-FI, computers and remote learning tools are often more unique to children living in low-income, disinvested communities.
And while dollars are a key part in closing this new education gap, they are not the only variable in the solution. State and local leaders need to partner with business and non-profits and gain their assistance in tackling COVID-like situations. We cannot expect our school systems to tackle these problems alone. They need assistance in purchasing computers and hot spot devices for online learning; purchasing supplies for cleaning and sanitization, supporting professional development for educators, and supporting access to quality instruction for students with disabilities.
As schools continue to experience prolonged closures, children who rely on free or reduced meals at their public schools are at risk of losing a vital source of nutritious food. Being that food resources are finite and not cheap, it is imperative that, though the meals are made available to all, that only those who truly need them attain them. I was dismayed to have witnessed a handful of parents acquiring food in Arlington who I knew did not need it. Though they did not break any rules, their un-neighborly actions caused our schools to not fully serve all of the families that particular day, as was intended.
COVID-19 has shined a light on previously unknown disparities in our education system and has been a powerful reminder of the ongoing problems that we urgently need to address. Our elected and education leaders must lean in on solving these problems and think creatively towards ensuring that our educational institutions are prepared to educate our students amid this current crisis and see us safely through in case another COVID-like situation occurs.
We have been in tough times before and overcame them. And with a focus on supporting all of those in need in our education system, we will overcome this tough time, as well.
