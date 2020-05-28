By Richard Shingles
Shingles is chairman of the New River Valley Sierra Group.
For this year’s Earth Day, the Sierra Club’s New River Valley and Roanoke Group wrote a letter to the editor urging readers to contact Wells Fargo, the biggest funder of the fracking industry, urging it to divest from fossil fuels or risk its own divestment. The NRV Group provided our friends and membership with a bill of particulars, “Time to Divest,” to this effect. As part of that campaign, we tried sending emails to two dozen Wells Fargo executives (which were blocked), called its Customer Service and Corporate Headquarters (and spoke to gatekeepers), and Tweeted and Facebooked to call out the company. Only one communication, to boardcommunications@wellsfargo.com, received a response: from Bob K with the Wholesale Resolution Team. Here is our reply.
Thank you for your April 24 answer to our inquiry asking about Wells Fargo’s commitment to the Paris Climate Accord and an estimate of how much money the corporation has invested in alternative energy relative to fossil fuels for the year 2019.
We asked two specific questions: First what proportion of Wells Fargo energy investments go to alternative energy (e.g., solar, wind, energy storage)? Second, what proportion of its solar investment goes to R&D, manufacturing and production, as opposed cutting costs at the company’s own facilities with rooftop solar and building efficiencies?
You did not specifically answer either question and instead provided us with information we had already acquired from company public relations communications (Wells Fargo’s 2019 Corporate Responsibility statement, its Environmental and Social Risk Management Framework, an on-line interview with the managing director of the Renewable Energy & Environmental Team, and “Wells Fargo Stories”).
These sources may be consistent with due diligence as required by law and company branding, but fall short of the “disclosure of relevant and reliable information”required by Wells Fargo’s membership in the Climate Action 100+ (a coalition of institutional investors that seeks greater company divulgation around climate change risk and alignment with the Paris Agreement).
Publicly available company communications on this subject are promotional. They obscure and deflect reasonable critical inquiry about Wells Fargo’s commitment to a “low carbon future.”
For example, in 2018, Wells Fargo pledged to invest $200 billion to financing sustainable business projects by 2030. However, many of Wells Fargo’s albeit “green” expenditures (e.g., grants to clean up waste and pollution, revitalize lakes and restore wetlands), though beneficial, do not contribute to the reduction of carbon in the atmosphere. Expenditures like these should not be included in estimates of the firms compliance with the Paris accord.
A careful reading of your letter indicates, only half of the $200 billion is to finance “clean technology and renewable energy projects” and only half of that ($49 billion) “will focus on companies and projects that directly support the transition to a low-carbon economy.”
Even that number is inflated. For example, nowhere can we find a distinction between Wells Fargo’s investment in solar R&D and production and the provision of solar and energy efficiency solely for its own facilities. What proportion of Wells Fargo’s investments in alternative energy is for the purchase of federally subsidized low cost Renewable Energy Certificates that provide the company bragging rights for renewable energy mostly financed by others? An April 2020 article in Wells Fargo Stories promoting the company’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory reports it has provided a mere $250,000 of technical assistance to support startups.
Reporting these kinds of expenditures in response to inquires about Wells Fargo’s commitment to a carbon neutral world obfuscates the corporations deep culpability in creating climate warming.
This is made abundantly clear by a simple comparison. In June 2019, Wells Fargo’s Renewable Energy & Environmental Team reported for the year 2018 what appears to be the company’s actual investment “to directly support the transition to a low-carbon future:” $14.5 billion. Contrast that with the $61.4 billion it spent financing fossil fuel production during the same year (up from $54.2 billion in 2017 and $36 billion in 2016). Wells Fargo is the second largest U.S. bank funding fossil fuels (Banking-on-Climate Change Report Fossil Fuel Finance Report Card 2019).
If Wells Fargo is truly committed to supporting the Paris Agreement why is it increasing spending on fossil fuels while its investment in alternative energy remains largely aspirational? Wells Fargo boasts about contributions to a low carbon future while its investments show the exact opposite.
Send a clear message to its new CEO: Divest from fossil fuels or be divested!
