By Reginald Shareef
Shareef teaches Public Administration & Policy at Radford University.
During President Trump’s recent U.S. Senate impeachment trial, attorney Allan Dershowitz offered a novel legal axiom that (a) intrinsically linked the President’s self-interest and the national interest, (b) impeachable offenses must involve a crime and, if the President didn’t commit a crime, he couldn’t be removed from office. The famed Harvard professor offered this example in a recent book: “Assume that Putin decided to retake Alaska the way he retook Crimea. Assume that a president allowed him to do it because he believed Russia has a legitimate claim to its original territory. That would be terrible but would it be impeachable? Not under the text of the constitution.” Consequently, under Dershowitz’s axiom, a president could be impeached for accepting a small bribe but not for denying Alaska U.S. military protection because there is no criminal law for ‘abandoning sovereignty.’
The axiom is legal fiction and Dershowitz — plus the defense team — later backtracked with the professor claiming he had been misquoted (after making the argument on live television).
Yet, from a public policy perspective, there’s a dangerous policy truism in Dershowitz’s notion that politicians see their self-interest and the national interest interchangeably. The proposition is circular since politics is the common element of policy but an egocentric public policy does not mean it is in the national interest.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s call for a single-payer health plan reflects such political egocentrism. Under severe pressure from other candidates, Warren released the costs of her single-payer plan last November identifying how the $20 trillion in new federal spending would be generated. Her plan requires employers pay the $8.8 trillion to the federal government they currently spend for employee-based health premiums; taxes investment gains on the one percent thereby raising two trillion dollars and includes a billionaire’s wealth tax producing another trillion; levies a tax on financial transactions totaling $800 billion; and state and local governments contribute $6.1 trillion.
Many economists don’t believe Warren’s projected $20 trillion from tax increases would cover “free healthcare” for all Americans and the total cost would be approximately $34 trillion. The additional monies will come from middle-class taxes. A 2019 CBO report noted “Establishing a single-payer system would be a major undertaking that would involve substantial changes in the sources and extent of coverage, provider payment rates, and financing methods in the United States.” The key words are “financing methods” since Warren’s plan would eliminate private health carriers like BC-BS/Aetna/United/Humana/Cigna and employer-based health care.
In a 1984 journal article on market-based approaches to health care reform and a 2017 book chapter on the ACA, I wrote “the private health care industry seeks to maintain a monopoly on the financing and delivery of health care in the United States.” Nothing’s changed over time. Most workers in the U.S. (158 million) get their health care through their employer. A July 2019 Kaiser Foundation study shows that 86 percent rate their health care favorably and 76 percent support employer-based health care. The Kaiser research shows a slight majority of Americans favor a single-payer plan but that support drops significantly over concerns about tax increases and delays in medical treatments/tests. Additionally, 67 percent falsely believed they could keep their current health care plans under a single-payer plan. Most Democratic respondents believed the ACA should be enhanced and enlarged.
The powerful health insurance industry? Last May, Connecticut legislators proposed a state-funded public option whereby Cigna’s CEO promptly threatened to leave the state if the legislation was passed. The proposal quickly died. The 1990s so-called ‘Hillary Plan’ failed over a hybrid financing scheme that allowed states to decide whether to offer single-payer or subsidized private health care.
This economic and political power of the industry is exactly why President Obama entered into a joint venture with the health care industry to create the ACA to provide universal coverage in exchange for government-subsidized private health care plans for the uninsured. As I noted in the book chapter: “This powerful industry was receptive to the profit-making idea of the individual mandate ensuring 30-million new paying customers (most with guaranteed subsidizes) in exchange for popular up-front provisions including universal coverage and the Age 26 rule.”
The million-dollar lifetime cap on health care policies was also removed under the ACA. Thirty-seven states now have Medicaid Expansion because of the ACA.
Allan Dershowitz’s axiom that “the state is me” is not confined to President Trump. Despite empirical research, Warren also believes it concerning single-payer health reform.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.