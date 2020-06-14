By Reginald Shareef
Shareef teaches Public Policy at Radford University.
Public policy analysts always look for the perfect analogy to explain socioeconomic phenomenon. The threat from both President Trump and Communist China’s President Xi Jingping to use their country’s secret paramilitary agents — in Washington DC and Hong Kong respectively — to stop lawful democratic protests provides the perfect analogy to discuss these leader’s authoritarian impulse.
While President Trump’s threat to evoke the Insurrection Act — after nationwide protests following George Floyd’s murder — has received severe criticism, the administration’s actual use of unmarked federal agents from various agencies to make arrests and investigate crimes most clearly reflects the authoritarian impulse. The agents in the nation’s capital wore military-style tactical gear that did not have patches/markings/nameplates identifying their parent agency. This has led to legitimate concerns among watchdog groups and lawmakers about accountability and violations of civil liberties.
We assume they were federal agents but lacking standard uniform identification, how could the American public be sure? Possibly, they were members of pro-Trump paramilitaries! This raises two fundamental questions in a constitutional republic like the U.S.: (a) should citizens obey orders from unmarked security forces; and (b) will the citizen’s rights be protected if they do (or don’t) obey orders from such forces?
The use of unmarked agents is an identifying characteristic of the modern authoritarian state where government authorities secretly interrogate and punish citizens without the citizen either knowing who is doing the questioning/punishing or even allowed to ask. Conversely, in our constitutional republic, law enforcement officials must show identification (so the citizen will trust they are true agents of the state) and have legal recourse if their rights are violated. Consequently, the Trump Administration’s use of umarked federal agents during the recent protests further erodes the institutional legitimacy of America’s law enforcement agencies with the country’s citizens.
Unsurprisingly, the use of military troops in unmarked uniforms is a favorite strategy of Vladimir Putin. In 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea, those troops also wore unmarked uniforms. Authoritarian leaders favor this strategy in hopes it provides “plausibility deniability” but, in the global village, it simply validates the leader’s anti-democratic tendencies.
Crippling economic sanctions because of Crimea’s annexation — initially imposed by the Obama Administration/the EU and lasting through the Trump Administration — continues to savage the Russian economy. The invasion also led to Russia’s expulsion from membership in the G8, the eight leading industrialized economies in the world. President Trump has advocated for Russia’s readmission to the group but other members have vetoed the proposal until the Crimean issue is resolved.
Like Russia, China’s President Xi Jingping also faces economic consequences if he sends secret police into Hong Kong to enforce a new national security law that was recently passed on the mainland by the Communist Party. The new law directly targets Hong Kong’s cherished civil liberties.
The citizens of this wealthy city-state began protests in June 2019 against a bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to China. Opponents feared this would expose residents to unfair trials and violent treatment. The extradition law was withdrawn last September. However, the protests continued amid increased demands for greater civil liberties, an independent judiciary, and universal suffrage.
Fundamentally, Hong Kong’s citizens fear the stationing of China’s secret police to safeguard national security and oversee the new legislation. They should be concerned. The May 30 issue of The Economist notes: “The Basic Law says no arm of the central government may interfere in the administration of Hong Kong’s own affairs. But secret agents do, such as those who grabbed a Hong Kong bookseller in 2015 and spirited him to the mainland.”
Secretary of State Pompeo has announced if the new bill is implemented, the U.S. would impose the same tariffs, trade restrictions, and visa requirements on Hong Kong as the rest of China. Great Britain warned it will offer a visa pathway to three million residents —half of Hong Kong’s population — if China proceeds with the new law. Together, these draconian tariffs and an unprecedented “brain drain” would have dire consequences on the Chinese economy.
Former Defense Secretary Mattis accuses President Trump of “abuse of executive authority” and “making a mockery of the Constitution.” Russia remains in an economic quagmire because of Putin’s expansionist agenda. Xi Jingping’s China faces certain economic decline if the new security law is implemented.
All three leaders are finding that the costs of exercising the authoritarian impulse far outweighs any socioeconomic benefit.
