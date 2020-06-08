By Sydney Schake
Schake is an environmental science major at Virginia Tech.
Even before the economic and health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, one in six children struggled with food insecurity in Southwest Virginia. I’ve seen this struggle first hand when working with Feeding America Southwest Virginia’s summer lunch program. I got to know many kids, and for many of them, this was their only meal of the day.
According to Feeding America, 12.3% of people in the U.S. are food insecure. In Appalachia, that figure varies from 9% to 30.7%, depending on the county. This means that in some parts of Appalachia, almost 1 in 3 people don’t have access to enough food.
The Anti-Hunger Empowerment Act, proposed by Congressman Jose Serrano (D-NY), calls for more efficient government programs to help end hunger in the United States. This bill reduces administrative requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as the food stamp program), authorizes funding to increase access to SNAP offices, and authorizes grants for community-based nonprofits to expand anti-hunger activities.
I can attest that Feeding America Southwest Virginia (FASWVA) in Roanoke needs additional funding that the Anti-Hunger Act would provide. In summer 2019, we served lunch at various libraries, apartment complexes, camps, and other locations every Monday through Friday. On the first day of training we were given strict rules set by the government: Do not serve to those older than 18 and no second helpings. (Many of the workers got in trouble trying to abide to both of these. Oops.) It was difficult to understand why the meals were so small, but it seems that was all the program could afford. One government requirement was that all food groups, protein, milk, fruit vegetable, and grain, must be present. The meals barely met the minimum requirement. For example, sometimes the vegetable was the tomato sauce on the pizza pocket. Sometimes the kids wouldn’t want to eat the food because it was not very appealing. However, the meals were a necessity. One mother I met didn’t have a job or a car and could barely afford rent. She did not have easy access to a grocery store. I found this to be the case for many families.
Some argue that the real problem in the U.S. is obesity, not hunger. In the long run, we don’t just need more food, we need better, fresher, healthier food. In the meantime, nonprofits like Feeding America Southwest Virginia don’t receive enough funding to provide more or better food. This is where the Anti-Hunger Empowerment Act comes into play. Currently, this bill is in the Agriculture Committee of the House of Representatives. I sincerely hope that Virginia’s representative, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, will help ensure that the bill makes it to the House floor for a vote.
This is especially important now, as the current pandemic has made hunger and food insecurities worse for many people. There isn’t enough government funding for nonprofits, SNAP, or other programs related to food security, and this bill is a step in the right direction. Let’s pass the Anti-Hunger Empowerment Act.
