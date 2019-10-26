By Bob Saville
Saville is a resident of Salem.
Members of the Salem City Council,
My wife and I have lived in the Roanoke Valley for more than 45 years, and have owned residences in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and for the last 29 years the City of Salem. Our experience convinces us that the City of Salem stands head and shoulders above the other civic entities in many areas, including civic pride, commitment to improvement, level of services provided, quality of life, and much more. These positive features of living in Salem would not be possible without the concern and attention of the city leadership to the details of life in the city, and for that we are very grateful.
During the recent meeting of the Planning Commission regarding the rezoning of the Simms Farm, many citizens spoke to the topic of the development of the farm, some of which were planned presentations on specific topics, such as stormwater runoff and concerns about traffic, while other presentations were extemporaneous. Several of both types of presentations were poignant. Unfortunately, because the singular purpose of the Planning Commission is simply to determine “the highest and best use” of the land, the presentations given, regardless of their poignancy, were not pertinent to the charter of the Planning Commission, and were therefore irrelevant to the purpose of the meeting. Nevertheless, the presentations given were powerful enough to create a split vote on the Planning Commission. I found that outcome to be remarkable because some of the extemporaneous talks flew in the face of Salem’s rosy public reputation and were clearly heard by the Commission, such as:
n “The base of my driveway has recently been replaced because it’s been washed away by storms.”
n “The main road intersections that support this area are already dangerous.” (from a retired Salem police lieutenant)
n “I have had raw sewage enter my property during heavy rains.”
n “In its present condition, Franklin Road will never be able to support the additional traffic of the development.”
n “I never knew that conditions such as were described tonight could even exist in Salem. I wasn’t planning on speaking tonight, but I’m appalled by what I’ve heard here.”
n “After hearing all of this, it seems wise to fix the current problems before proceeding with the rezoning. Developing the farm at this point will only make current conditions worse if they’re not addressed first, before development.”
Everyone knows and agrees that the development of the Simms Farm will happen eventually. It also is well understood that you, the City Council, will be the body that makes the final decision on the rezoning of this land. I urge you to vote “NO” on the rezoning at this time. You are the body that is charged with taking into consideration not only the highest and best use of the land, but also the concerns and the welfare of the citizens of the community. We are not trying to influence you with pure emotion. We know this area – we live here every day. Please, folks, listen to the voices of the community when they come before you. There is collective wisdom to be found not just from those who sit behind the microphones, but also from those that will stand before you to speak at your upcoming meeting. If land use is the only factor that you consider, then you will not have done your jobs, and in my opinion you will jeopardize Salem’s hard-earned reputation for excellence.
Thank you for your attention to my concerns, and your willingness to receive this and other such inputs from your fellow Salemites.
