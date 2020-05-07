By Sudipta Sarangi
Sarangi is a professor and department head of economics in the Virginia Tech College of Science.
America has been infected by a virus, and there is still plenty we do not know about COVID-19 — like can we get it a second time and will the summer heat destroy it? There are other uncertainties as well: schools are closed, and classes are online — but will summer school and camps be virtual as well? And there is a great deal that we do not know about the economy.
But we do know a few things for sure. First, we have been hit by a tenacious virus. Second, the deadline for ending social distancing has been extended, but several states are slowly in the process of reopening. Third, possibly most importantly, is the fact that we do not yet have a cure or a vaccine for COVID-19.
Managing the peak load
Given that we do not have a cure, our best option against the virus is “flattening the curve,” that is slowing down the spread of the pathogen. The goal is to slow down the outbreak by strict social distancing to achieve the best-case scenario, which according to revised White House estimates, will be fewer than 100,000 deaths.
The idea of flattening the curve is essentially what in some industries such as power generation is called peak load management — it is not a solution but a way to manage the problem. Practices such as social distancing have two effects. First, they prevent the medical infrastructure which cannot handle a large concurrent outbreak from being overwhelmed — otherwise healthcare professionals have to make decisions about which patient gets what resources. Also, as in New York City those responsible for curing us might become infected, making a mess of the treatment process. Second, by slowing down the spread, we are able to buy time. This affords the option of being able to develop a vaccine. The second possibility which is a costly option, is that once enough people get infected and survive, we develop “herd immunity” and the outbreak just peters out.
Health vs. wealth
Time, as the adage goes, is money and buying time by slowing down the spread of the virus comes at a serious economic cost. Economic activity is down, as is the stock market, and the environmental improvement is even visible from space. Several sectors of the service industry, such as restaurants and tourism, have been affected severely. The traditional retail industry and other service-oriented places such as barber shops and nail salons are suffering heavily. Log onto any social media site and you will find appeals from struggling local businesses to support them. More importantly, the lives of millions of American who work in these industries has been impacted in very negative ways: loss of income and other benefits.
These are just the direct effects. The first level of indirect effects will be on their dependents like children and elderly members of the family. The indirect effects can occur through the fact that these same American might have lower savings for a rainy day affecting their ability to pay for things such as the mortgage or rent. Health wise, they also might be more susceptible to other diseases given the lack of financial resources simply because of poorer nutrition or the ability to purchase other necessary medication. The differential racial impact of COVID-19 on mortality has already been documented. Moreover, these indirect effects could continue beyond the pandemic because of deferred payments and debts incurred now. And I am not even speaking to the levels of anxiety and stress and all the related mental health issues. Yet, even though social distancing is a relative luxury, it is the only available strategy to contend with the trade-off between human life and economic hardship.
Because the current strategy affects different populations differently, our best option is to figure out better ways to help those who are hurting more. For instance individuals in the “essential personnel” category are more frequently exposed to the virus and often also financially more vulnerable. For the time being, the stimulus checks are a good first step, but we need better and more concrete steps for this group.
Timing is everything for the American reboot. Some states have reopened and others are carefully watching their progress. If we do it prematurely, we might just have to go through this all over again and grapple with COVID-19, Wave 2. As Goldilocks would say — the timing has to be just right!
