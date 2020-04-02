By Sudipta Sarangi
Sarangi is a professor and department head of economics in the Virginia Tech College of Science.
“I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo. “So do I” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.”
— J.R.R. Tolkein, The Fellowship of the Ring.
We live in uncertain times – the way of life as we knew it has been altered completely. Children now stay at home every day, and so do their parents. Store shelves are missing both essential items and their perennial shoppers. Even the busiest roads are congestion-free, and teachers and professors preach to empty classrooms. The Duomo in Florence stands forlorn — no longer ringing with the voice of American undergrads. No one is walking the ramparts of the Great Wall of China and the Eiffel Tower stands cold and lonely.
This is not the first time we are experiencing such adverse circumstances, but this time it is different. The magnitude and spread of the calamity is unprecedented; no one really knows when it will end — and when we will go back to our old way of life. It seems as if Nature has finally decided to teach human beings with all their technology and hubris a lesson by pitting us against a tiny microbe — the Covid-19, reminding us all the of frailty and uncertainty of human life in spite of our proud claim to have control over things. The shortcomings and vulnerabilities of every country stand clearly exposed and if we do not stand united and act together things will get even worse.
An externality
One simple principle that guides human decision-making is the idea that we weigh the benefits of a decision against its costs. When the benefits exceed the costs, then we undertake the task and not otherwise. But this is not always the case. Sometimes our decisions may have an impact on others that we do not take into account. For instance, a smoker may not be accounting for the fact that their smoking affects other people. Economists call such spillover effects on others “externalities.” Smoking for instance imposes a negative externality by making others passive smokers. Hence we have laws or regulations against it. While these are all examples of negative externalities, we also can have positive externalities.
Imagine a person that gets vaccinated. They do it to protect themselves from the disease, but this also has a positive effect on others — a vaccinated individual cannot transmit the disease to others. So the total benefits of a vaccination are substantially greater than the benefits to the person getting vaccinated. This is why governments mandate and provide immunization for free! Another thing that is especially relevant and the moment and has a huge positive externality is social distancing.
Social distancing
In its simple form social distancing is a very simple idea – keep a distance of 6 feet (length of a human body) from others. What are its implications? Obviously, all gatherings whether they are festive or mournful in nature are ruled out. We cannot congregate to play or pray in groups —and absolutely no parties of any sort! Contact between people like shaking hands and hugging is out. The traditional Indian “Namaste” would be fine. You are allowed to adopt the bohemian millennial leg banging greeting that has become viral on the internet!
When you practice social distancing not only do you keep yourself safe, but you will not be able to pass on Covid-19 to others. It might be that you are young and healthy and the cost of social distancing is very high for you. But think of the all the elderly and those with comprised immune systems. And you do not have to think far ahead. Several of those party-hopping kids in Florida, probably have parents older than 60, and grand parents older than 70. The situation does not end there, however. Think of children who when they fall sick affect everyone in the family. Think of how all the families that would be affected if their primary breadwinner falls sick. Let us not wait for social distancing to become a law. Let us do for others what we want them to do for us.
I am a Hokie, a proud member of the Virginia Tech community and in the spirit of Ut Prosim — I urge to practice social distancing — simply because we care.
