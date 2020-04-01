By Justin Santopietro
Santopietro is a federal public policy analyst. He lives in Blacksburg.
In mere days, the wheels of history have turned faster than in decades. Prior to the COVID outbreak, the U.S. economy was already weak and unsustainable, but it’s taken a global pandemic to finally lay this reality to bare. Rising expenses and stagnant wages have plagued the working class for decades. About 75% of American workers effectively live paycheck-to-paycheck, with little or no savings cushion for hard times. As millions of Americans are daily losing their jobs and paychecks, they’ll rapidly become unable to make many of their regular loan, bill, or rent payments.
This shock combined with the larger pullback in consumer and business spending is going to collapse economic demand with unprecedented speed and severity. We are now looking at Great Depression-era economic figures on the horizon, but instead of a gradual degradation like in 1929-1932, this collapse will happen in a matter of weeks. There is only one entity that can come close to filling this gaping hole. The U.S. government, which has no financial constraints, must rapidly step in to replace the trillions of evaporating consumer spending. Without federal intervention to replace all this demand, the U.S. economy will rapidly seize up and begin shrinking.
A massive federal cash injection, whatever form it takes, would create a strong flow of income into the economy, but to supplement it, we also need to plug the leaks. We need a temporary nationwide suspension of rent, student loan, and mortgage payments. This pause would allow billions more precious dollars to remain in the pockets of the Americans who need them most, instead of being sucked up into the ownership and banking systems as they are regularly.
These drastic measures, if implemented in the pre-COVID world, would immediately cause bipartisan shrieking about “how to pay for it.” This is the reliable, resounding cry that was heard from politicians and pundits alike whenever any mildly pro-social reforms like Medicare-for-All were suggested.
These critics are now noticeably silent.
In this time of crisis, no one is asking where the trillions in new federal spending will come from. It is quite striking to see Larry Kudlow, who used to host a conservative show on CNBC with his catch phrase of “free-market capitalism is the path to prosperity,” tell the nation about a $2+ trillion stimulus package, which includes direct cash payments to workers and families. Finally faced with the reality of America’s economic precarity, Kudlow and his right-wing austerity crew are singing a strikingly different tune.
Those of us in the economic world of MMT (modern money theory) have been saying for decades that the U.S. dollar is simply a tool for distributing resources around our country. U.S. dollars are not a resource or commodity, as they cost nothing to produce. Most dollars don’t exist as physical cash or coin; like many other facets of modern life, dollars exist merely as computer data, created and transferred in the digital realm. Dollars come from the same place as the letters and words you are reading on this page.
The federal government has and executes the unique authority to create and destroy dollars on demand, for whatever public purpose our political system decides. The limits to this spending are, and have always been political. As political views have rapidly evolved in response to this pandemic, our federal government’s ability to “pay for things” has grown accordingly.
Today, just as yesterday, when the federal government spends dollars, it simply marks-up our bank accounts by whatever number is deemed necessary. We will see this process unfold with unprecedented speed and scope as the Treasury desperately works to credit millions of bank accounts with new deposits in the coming weeks. Where is all this money going to come from? Why, it’s almost as if the federal government will just create it on-demand, using a few software programs and keystrokes.
Once this new economic and social understanding solidifies, we can never, ever go back to the rotten world of austerity and the Great Lie of “we can’t afford it.” As such, we should use this time to learn more about how federal fiscal policy operates. Since there are far more policy details than can possibly fit into this article, please find more of this powerful information by visiting modernmoneybasics.com/facts, neweconomicperspectives.org/modern-monetary-theory-primer, and modernmoneynetwork.org.
We must make use of this historical moment by opening our minds and deepening our knowledge of money and economics- because when this pandemic finally passes, we’ll have a new world to build from what remains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.