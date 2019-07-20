By Neil Sagebiel
Sagebiel is a writer and an author of two books published by St. Martin’s Press, “The Longest Shot” and “Draw in the Dunes.” He lives in Waynesboro.
The first thing I noticed about the first man to walk on the moon was his first name. It was Neil. There weren’t many Neils, even fewer when considering the alternate spelling, N-e-a-l.
On the Apollo 11 mission that included fellow astronauts Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong stepped onto the lunar surface 50 years ago. It was 10:56 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 20, 1969.
“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” Armstrong said.
More than a half billion people worldwide witnessed the moment that fulfilled the bold promise made by President John F. Kennedy in May 1961.
“We choose to go the moon in this decade and do the other things,” President Kennedy said, “not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others, too.”
This Neil, a boy of 11, was one of the hundreds of millions who watched with wonder as Armstrong, a mild-mannered Ohioan who didn’t relish the limelight, stepped into history. Walter Cronkite anchored the live coverage on CBS. My parents, brother and I stared at the black-and-white images on our Zenith television in the wood-paneled family room of our modest stucco house in Palmdale, California.
First to the moon! At the time, it seemed as if America was first in everything. During a calamitous decade of school bomb drills, assassinations, race riots and war protests, this was a unifying moment that inspired hope for better things.
Just weeks earlier, I also had made something like a moon landing, moving to the Mojave Desert from the Ohio River Valley of southern Indiana, an epic journey into the unknown for a boy.
That other Neil had traveled 238,855 miles to the moon in four days, touching down with Aldrin in the Lunar Module “Eagle.” Our 2,000-mile voyage in a blue 1965 Plymouth Belvedere took a day or two longer and put me on a new planet called California.
This strange new landscape 65 miles north of downtown Los Angeles was hot, dry, barren, dusty and windy. Tumbleweeds rolled down the streets and prickly Joshua trees poked out of the desert floor. “Mojave Green” rattlesnakes and large hairy desert scorpions were known to make surprise appearances in garages and kitchens.
This new life was also barren in other ways. What would I do in the desert? Who were my friends going to be? What would my new school be like?
(I later learned I was supposed to get beat up not long after arriving in the neighborhood. It was the first of several potential fights I dodged.)
And what was with the alphabet street names—Ave. P, Ave. Q and Ave. R, and those alpha-numeric tweeners such as our street, Q-6?
I found out that Q-6, along with a handful of other Palmdale streets, had been known as “test pilot row” since the 1940s and 1950s. Home of the U.S Air Force Test Pilot School, Edwards Air Force Base was nearby.
One day at the grocery store my dad ran into Chuck Yeager, the test pilot lionized in “The Right Stuff,” Tom Wolfe’s bestselling book and a popular movie. Yeager was the first man to break the sound barrier and a decorated wartime pilot. “First man” Neil Armstrong also spent several years at Edwards, testing advanced aircraft such as the rocket-powered X-15.
“Originally, we were all test pilots,” Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell said. “We sort of lived on the edge. We tested unproven airplanes for the military. We always expected something to go wrong.”
Not long after the Apollo 11 crew members launched from Cape Kennedy and went to the moon, I also headed into new frontier: junior high school in a sleepy desert town. I had a lot to learn and explore, plus adolescence lay straight ahead, but in July 1969 I was oblivious about this new path.
Now it’s clear to see how that long-ago summer was such a giant leap made by a heroic Ohio man and also a big step in the life of a naïve Indiana boy, both of them named Neil.