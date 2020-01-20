By Neil Sagebiel
Sagebiel is a writer and an author of two books published by St. Martin’s Press, “The Longest Shot” and “Draw in the Dunes.” He lives in Waynesboro.
“This afternoon I would like to share with you an imaginary letter from the pen of the Apostle Paul.”
Those were the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sept. 5, 1960. Dr. King was giving an address at the “School of the Prophets,” an annual gathering of Indiana Methodists at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.
This talk at Gobin Methodist Church is not well known. King gave more than 2,500 speeches in his lifetime. Greencastle was one more stop on a long road that ended in Memphis in 1968.
And yet, this was an important speech to some who heard it, including a 33-year-old Methodist minister sitting in the pews. My father.
Soon to be 93, my father likes to tell people he heard Dr. King in person. Recently, I discovered that King’s 1960 speech at Gobin had been uploaded to YouTube in 2018: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-An0Muqlg4
Besides pinpointing the date, I wanted to know what my father heard King say that day.
King allows that his remarks, in the form of a letter from Paul, may contain too much King. “The important thing,” he says, “is I can imagine the Apostle Paul writing a letter to American Christians in 1960 AD.” In that distinctive oratorical style, King begins reading the letter.
“I have heard of fantastic advances you have made in the scientific realm. All of these things are marvelous, America. But … it seems that you have allowed your scientific and technological advances to outrun your spiritual and moral progress.”
He turns to American capitalism.
“Through this economic system you have been able to do wonders. You have become the richest nation in the world. You have been able to build up the greatest system of production the world has ever known. All of this is marvelous, America.”
Then a warning.
“There is the danger of using your capitalism to the point of exploitation. I understand that one-tenth of one percent of the population of your nation controls more than 40 percent of the wealth. So there are instances when you have taken necessities from the masses to give luxuries to the classes.”
He continues, “God never intended for one group to live in superfluous, inordinate wealth while others live in abject deadening poverty. He wanted all of his children to have the basic necessities of life.”
He addresses the church.
“I must confess, American Christians, I am disturbed by what you are doing to the Body of Christ. I understand, for instance, that within Protestantism, you have more than 256 denominations. I’m not calling for uniformity; I’m calling for unity. The tragedy is that so many of these denominations are warring against one another with a claim of absolute truth.”
He goes on, “So American Christians, I must make it clear to you that God is not a Baptist, God is not a Methodist, God is not a Presbyterian, God is not an Episcopalian. God is bigger than all your denominations. If you are to be true witnesses of Jesus Christ, you must realize this.”
Inevitably, the letter turns to race.
“I understand that you have a white church and you have a Negro church. Oh, how tragic that is. I understand that 11 on Sunday morning, when you stand to sing ‘in Christ there is no east or west,’ you stand in the most segregated hour of America.”
Then King reads, “We are all one in Christ Jesus.”
Now nearing the end of the letter, his voice falling and rising, King says, “I am still convinced that love is the most durable power in all of the world….Love is the final absolute. Love stands at the center of the cosmos. In a real sense, as John said, God is love. Therefore, he who loves has the knowledge of God. But he who hates does not know God.”
And lastly, “This is a letter. And now comes the living of it.”
There’s a momentary hush inside the large church. The audio ends.
A lot has happened in the 60 years since King delivered this 38-minute speech. I can’t measure or comprehend all the good and all the bad. But I do know the content of King’s imaginary letter from Paul in September 1960 sounds strangely current in January 2020.
Today, after countless words are shared about his life and his dream, I can imagine that Baptist minister saying the same final words he said six decades ago from the Gobin pulpit: “And now comes the living of it.”
