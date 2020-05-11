By Fred Sachs
Sachs is a retired corporate human resource director in the health care field and a former teacher of ethics at Community High School in Roanoke.
This pandemic has given all of us thoughts and feelings that are new to us — too many thoughts coming too fast and feelings that interfere with clear thought. But we have to try to learn from this horror.
We can’t know how things will play out. But at the low end, we know 200,000 Americans could die and at least a 30% drop in the U.S. economy will send out ripples of disruption that we can barely imagine. Just consider the possibility that we will see the scarcity of food.
What should we do?
We know that the highest value is first to save lives. That effort is finally beginning to gear up.
In the midst of this worldwide disaster, it occurs to me that it may have come just in time.
Human beings have been sliding along like lemmings for decades denying the science and the factual evidence smacking us in the face that the climate is changing in ways that will destroy civilization if unchecked.
Climate change would disrupt the supply of water and the availability of food to the extent that millions and millions of people, desperate to survive, will move toward wherever they think they would be better off. We have already seen the disruption of most of Europe as refugees from Syria and North Africa ran for their lives driven by forces related to climate change.
Imagine how much worse it will be if such apocalyptic events happen all around the world. What happened in Europe would look like a two-alarm fire in comparison.
What we are seeing play out clearly enough for people to begin to understand it is that everything is OK until it isn’t.
People didn’t pay attention when warned that the pandemic was growing and coming their way.
It wasn’t real, until it was.
And then there was nothing to be done to stop it from rolling over all of us.
The only choice now is to try to survive it, and most will. We will lose a terrible number of friends and relatives. The world will lose millions. The world economy will be devastated. But the world will get through this, changed but intact.
And it may have happened to just in time.
Just in time for us to see that if we don’t listen to the facts and the science about climate change, it will happen. And once it gets an irreversible grip on the world and its effects speed up and grow exponentially, what happens will be far worse than whatever this pandemic does to us.
Denial of what the scientists told us about the coming pandemic is causing a modern disaster of biblical proportions. Millions will die that didn’t have to because people did not pay attention to and act quickly on the facts before us.
Continued refusal to accept the facts that science is showing us about what climate change will do to us would be a clear message that human beings are a failed species. We may already be, but a post-pandemic failure to put stopping climate change at the top of the human agenda for immediate action would seal the deal.
We have gotten a warning. We better pay attention.
