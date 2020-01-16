By Glenn Rose
Rose is a former broadcaster and educator living in Rockbridge County. He writes a monthly column for the Lexington News Gazette.
When I started reading Jeff Martin’s commentary in the Dec. 26 Roanoke Times (“Gun control won’t prevent violence”) I thought I was going to finally hear a thoughtfully composed argument for not restricting gun ownership. He was responding to an opinion piece by Lori Haas (“The Second Amendment Sanctuary fairy tale,” Nov. 27).
I was impressed. He expressed sympathy for the emotional trauma that Ms. Haas’ family endured when her daughter was wounded in the mass shooting at Virginia Tech in April, 2007. He showed laudable empathy, and outrage, when he declared, “All senseless acts of violence, of any kind, attack the collective consciousness of a community, a county, a state, a country.”
Unfortunately, from there Mr. Martin’s treatise devolved into the farcical tropes of disingenuous sources, in lockstep with the NRA., who resist any and all attempts for our society to come to grips with the current epidemic of gun violence.
He trots out the specious cliché that “depriving law-abiding citizens of their God-given rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, will not, as history provides, ever curb gun violence anywhere.”
I’m not sure of Mr. Martin’s religion or what God he worships, but I am totally unaware of anything in the Christian Bible that guarantees gun ownership. The first thing that comes to mind about weaponry in that Bible is the Prophet Isaiah’s admonition for people to “beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks.”
Of the thirty-nine individuals who signed the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787 not one was “God.” Just a congress of old white men.
(Perhaps the only old-white-men undertaking without reproach, seeing as they, perchance without their own knowledge, were setting into motion the very instrument of the eventual loss of white-man preeminence.)
There have been five or six Virginia constitutions, depending on how one counts. I haven’t seen the signatories of all, but doubt there’s a Supreme Being among any of them, either.
God is not a gun-ownership advocate. Only a leap in illogic could infer that Isaiah’s omission of assault rifles, bump stocks, and high capacity clips means so.
Mr. Martin’s assertion that “history provides [depriving citizens of guns], [n]ever curb gun violence anywhere” comes without one single legitimate example. There must be many, if they really exist throughout all of history.
His citing of Chicago comes with the belief that gun laws are strict there, but the Chicago Tribune reported in October, 2017, “Chicago does not have the strictest gun laws in the country. It’s time for gun lovers to stop spreading that lie.
“A decade ago that was indeed a title Chicago wore proudly.
“The handgun ban made us the primary target of the NRA and the Second Amendment Foundation, and in 2010 the U.S. Supreme Court forced Chicago to fall into line with the rest of the country.
“Since then, the courts have peeled off so many layers of our once stellar gun ordinance that it’s barely recognizable.”
Interesting hypocrisy. Gun rights advocates, now calling for “sanctuary” counties and cities, fight to gut another city’s gun ordinances and then use the resulting upturn in gun violence as a tool against gun ordinances.
Mr. Martin uses the rewarmed chestnut that guns don’t kill people. People kill people. He calls guns inanimate objects that “require an intelligent motive force to make [them] do anything.”
Is “intelligent” the operative word here? He more correctly uses “evil intent,” “a man with evil in his heart,” and “evil men” as the force.
Does that include the mentally ill and those deranged by perceived slights and personal psychoses?
Mr. Martin uses the word “evil” no fewer than seven times, yet offers no strategies.
I own guns and have a concealed weapons permit. I’m not afraid the government is going to take them away.
I’d support a gun/ammo license, similar to a driver’s license, requiring training and testing that would show my capability and mental stability for operating a firearm. Without it I couldn’t buy, own, or possess guns and ammo.
I live in rural Virginia. The odds of my having the incredibly bad luck of being a victim of a mass shooting are very slim.
But I do know that some strangers out there will die in more senseless gun violence and we’ll all feel their family’s grief “attack the collective consciousness of [our] community, [our] county, [our] state, [our] country.”
I believe Mr. Martin will feel that pain, too.
Continuing to do nothing guarantees it.
