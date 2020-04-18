By L. David Roper
Roper is professor emeritus of physics at Virginia Tech. He lives in Blacksburg.
The human cases and deaths due to a viral pandemic in a stable social and physical environment are accurately modeled by a function called “hyperbolic-tangent” (tanh), or the “S curve”. This model is based on the reasonable assumption that a pandemic virus population is proportional to the product of the population and the maximum population minus the population [N(Nmax-N)]. The slope of the tanh function increases the population per day exponentially into a peak and with the same exponential behavior asymptotically down to zero. Human infection cases and deaths due to the virus are proportional to the population of the virus.
The USA’s COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reasonably well modeled by the tanh so far. If current social mitigation efforts are continued until well after deaths per day decline to near zero, the projection of the tanh model is that the USA cases will level off at about 800,000, this is reasonably accurate because the cases per day are past the peak. The deaths per day are more uncertain because they are about at the peak; in a few days they should be beyond the peak and the projection will be more accurate. At the time of this writing the projection for total deaths is between 35,000 and 45,000 deaths. If USA social mitigations are kept fixed until deaths due to the virus have declined to near zero, those deaths will not reach 100,000 or greater as some have predicted.
If social mitigations are relaxed too soon, a later second death-per-day peak is likely. This happened for many large USA cities during the 1918 influenza pandemic. The start of a second rise to a peak would require that social mitigations be reinstituted.
Italy and Spain are similarly well modeled by the tanh function. Many other countries have not done so well with social mitigation.
Our political leaders and media should be displaying the cases and deaths per day data and the tanh model’s curves fitted to the data to encourage citizens to keep the social mitigations in effect until well after the deaths per day have peaked and then declined.
