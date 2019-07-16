By Chloe Rogers
Rogers is a rising senior at Hidden Valley High School.
I am writing to express my concern over the lack of worry from our government about climate change. This is a national crisis and yet, it seems to me as though our government considers it to be nothing more than a small issue that they can deal with at a later time. We can no longer ignore this issue. The world needs our help now or else there will no longer be one to live on, for future generations to live on.
Being involved in outdoor activities has always been engraved into my life. From hiking to walking to exploring, I love to be outside, and I know that many of my fellow citizens would likely agree with me. A couple of years ago I took an amazing trip to the wilderness of Alaska. My family and I explored the astonishment that is Glacier Bay National Park. It was breathtakingly beautiful and disappearing as we speak. All around the world, climate change has begun to take its fierce grip on our world.
Instead of employing drastic measures, I believe that we must start small to incite change. Europe has stepped up to the challenge of reducing their carbon footprint through strict emissions standards, banning plastic straws, and many other eco-friendly practices. I believe it is our turn to accept this challenge. The United States produces roughly fifteen percent of all the world’s pollution, and if every citizen changed a few little things about their day-to-day lives, we’d be taking a small step towards a big change that must occur sooner rather than later.
I’ve compiled a list of small changes that can be made to help our Earth regain her health:
- Stop using plastic straws — consider investing in a reusable one
- Travel as many places as possible using a bike, public transportation, or walking (especially in big cities)
- Reduce consumption of seafood
- Turn off all your lights when they don’t need to be used
- Reduce hot water consumption
- Recycle everything that can be
- Avoid using single-use plastic (utensils, plates, containers, etc.)
These are only a few things that can help change the course of our world. Calling for action from our government is just as important as these small things. Every person can help and every person can make a difference so I urge you to take a look at yourself and determine how you can change the world for the better.