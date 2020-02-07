By Peter Roff
Roff is a senior fellow at Frontiers of Freedom and a former U.S. News and World Report contributing editor He can be reached by email at RoffColumns@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeterRoff.
We can all agree that, when it comes to America’s credit regulations, it is important to ensure consumer access and fair treatment. Yet in order to create panic and concern among Virginia policymakers, the Pew Research Center recently issued a report regarding payday and title lending in the state that made baseless claims while ignoring the impact of its proposals on access and fairness for everyday consumers in need.
This is unfortunate. Pew should do better. Instead, it claims two other states — Ohio and Colorado — have “modernized” small-loan law but provides no evidence that credit access has remained widely available in either state, especially for subprime consumers — the people who most rely on small payday and title loans.
Ohio’s new law went into effect in April 2019, the same month from which Pew used information as the basis for its analysis. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand the inherent bias in any data collected in the same month as new rules become effective.
As of October 2019, however, just six months into the new regime, Ohio has seen a substantial decrease in the availability of short-term credit options. In less than a year, the number of small loan lenders or licensees has dropped from 161 to just 30. There are about 700 fewer credit service organizations now as compared to the end of 2018.
This is not helpful. It has been shown time and again that consumers who lose access to regulated credit options are forced to turn to more financially perilous alternatives. This includes, in the extreme, writing checks without the funds to cover them. using an unregulated lender, carrying an unsurmountable credit card balance, declaring bankruptcy, or worse.
In Colorado, similar regulations enacted in 2010 led to a decline in access to credit and a rise in overdrafts for consumers with lower credit scores.
In the name of supposedly protecting people from themselves, Colorado lawmakers have created a credit vacuum — some observers are calling it a “credit desert”— where there’s a need for short-term loans but nowhere in the state to access them.
Virginia policymakers contemplating reform can and should do better than Ohio and Colorado.
The Pew Research Center argues that payday loans in Virginia have an average APR of 251 percent that harms consumers yet fail to explain how borrowers using payday loans are harmed. And, negligently but unsurprisingly, they don’t include in their report any discussion of the potential harm to borrowers that would result from the curtailment of payday loans.
Most people probably agree, even without understanding the details, that consumer lending laws need reform. At the same time, any reforms of existing regulations must be dynamic enough to keep up with rapid innovation.
Unfortunately, in the Virginia legislature, Senator Mamie Locke and Delegate Lamont Bagby have authored bills (SB421 and HB789, respectively) that would create greater inequality and less availability in the state’s consumer credit marketplace. These bills should be rejected.
Virginia policymakers must ensure financial regulations are based on data and good policy, not just ideas that are politically popular because the media is pushing them to the front page.
Lawmakers must commit to understanding and mitigating the impacts on the freedom of vulnerable communities to borrow before undertaking any vote on any new regulations.
People of color, women, and members of the military who are otherwise largely ignored by mainstream financial institutions often rely on alternative financial services—including payday lenders, check cashers, and other alternative financial service companies. Any solutions that policymakers consider for reforming consumer lending laws need to ensure that the market still operates in a way that provides the most choices and greatest flexibility for such borrowers. Freedom to borrow equals access to opportunity.
Financial emergencies can happen to anyone, well-heeled or below the poverty line. Shortfalls from one paycheck to the next are more common than most people believe. And not everyone has perfect credit when the need to borrow arises.
Choking off access to credit creates a trap for people in desperate circumstances. The freedom to borrow is a tool for breaking the chains of poverty. Common sense tells us that we shouldn’t kill off financial institutions trying to innovate and help traditionally disadvantaged communities. Virginia can and should be better than that.
