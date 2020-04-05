By Denver Riggleman
Riggleman represents the 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a Republican from Nelson County.
Virginia farmers and workers scored a major victory thanks to President Trump’s strong leadership in negotiating the USMCA, the groundbreaking new trade deal that will replace the outdated NAFTA agreement. This is in no part thanks to Congressional Democrats, who after more than a year of stalling, finally consented to the will of the American people.
Recently, Canada and Mexico have finally ratified the agreement and it will soon unleash new opportunities for Virginian farmers and manufacturers.
President Trump won in 2016 based on his promise to pursue trade deals that prioritize American workers and industries. The USMCA outlines stronger rules of origin in manufacturing and ensures that Virginia’s agricultural exports, which are valued at more than $1 billion, are guaranteed a market in Canada and Mexico. With more than 8,500 jobs across Virginia focused on agricultural exports, a freer and fairer trade deal will boost jobs and put Virginians first. Farmers in my district, the 5th district, will be some of the beneficiaries of these trade wins.
The USMCA also affects manufacturing, another key industry for our state. We have Norfolk Southern in Norfolk, Northrop Grumman in Falls Church, DXC Technology and Dominion Energy in Richmond, and BWX Technologies in Lynchburg, which make our state a leader in manufacturing. The USMCA would support all sectors by incentivizing the manufacturing of even more goods and materials. With President Trump at the helm of our tax code and trade reforms, Virginia has added more than 161,000 jobs and a record unemployment rate of 2.7%. Under the USMCA, those numbers would only go up and ensure more high-paying jobs are created here at home.
Access to the world market is critical for Virginia farmers and manufacturers — and of Virginia’s many global trading partners, Canada and Mexico are the most loyal customers, comprising more than a quarter of Virginia’s total global manufacturing exports.
President Trump continues to keep his promises to small businesses across Virginia by ensuring the USMCA cuts additional red tape and unnecessary customs levels that hindered businesses from pursuing bigger and better opportunities. Small businesses are the foundation to our communities and to our economy.
President Trump also has struck a historic trade deal with China that will put an end to years of China’s unfair trading practices, protect American intellectual property, and open new markets for American farmers and manufacturers. On top of that, China has committed to purchasing at least $250 billion in goods from American manufacturing, energy, agriculture, and other industries.
In contrast, neither of the Democrat Party’s final two socialists standing have proposed a single agriculture or trade policy that Virginia farmers and manufacturers can get behind. When it comes to Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, they are two sides of the same coin. American workers would see a return of Obama-era regulations that would have devastating impacts on a flourishing economy.
On top of being out of touch with family owned and operated farms, the radical Green New Deal that both 2020 Democrats have proposed would annihilate farming businesses in Virginia and across the country. Their zero-emissions pipe dream and plans to eradicate fossil fuels would spike energy costs, render it nearly impossible for farmers to do their jobs. Fossil fuels are essential to power heavy farming machinery, transportation of goods, and to manufacture and transport fertilizers and pesticides. A lifeline to the American farmer.
Thankfully, the American worker has a fighter on their side in President Donald Trump who worked endlessly to secure a victory. The USMCA and Phase One of a China trade deal represents yet another win for President Trump, and more importantly, for farmers, manufacturers, and workers in Virginia.
