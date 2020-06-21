By David Reid
Reid represents Virginia’s 32nd district in the eastern portion of Loudoun County in the House of Delegates. He was born and raised in Rockbridge County. He is now a small business executive in Northern Virginia
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe once said, “The budget is about priorities.” As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I’ve expanded on his statement to say, “The budget is about priorities and a vision for Virginia’s future.” As I reviewed this years’ 601-page budget, I applied this standard to every new initiative Gov. Northam proposed: “Why is this a priority?” or “How will this shape Virginia’s future?”
After weeks of work, we passed a balanced budget that made substantial investments in broadband expansion, college affordability, teacher and state employee pay increases, improvements in mental health, and many other items that had been neglected for 20-years. Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, and all those positive steps and investments were “unallotted” until we can assess the current state of the economy and get a reforecast on the expected State revenue.
These funding limitations make it even more critical that we prioritize within the new budget and make investments that will have a multiplier effect to get people back to work in safe environments, invest in workforce development, and attract new business investment to Virginia. Here are four initiatives that meet all three of those objectives:
Freeze Tuition and Fees for the 2020-2021 Academic Year
Now is not the time for the universities to increase tuition and fees as a way to make up for lost revenue from the COVID-19 crisis. Many of the state universities are the economic engine for their local communities or geographic areas, but they need students (i.e. customers) to “buy” their services and feel safe in the environment they create. Over 160,000 businesses across the Commonwealth have closed or are operating at a reduced capacity, which has also resulted in over 800,000 unemployment claims. These families don’t have the resources to pay higher tuition and fees, therefore, we should include language in the updated budget that mandates a tuition and fee freeze for the next two academic years.
Commit to Funding Broadband Expansion
Investments in broadband must be prioritized in the post-COVID-19 budget, not only to address deficiencies for when this occurs again, but as an incentive to attract businesses to underserved areas across the Commonwealth. During this crisis, the lack of high-speed broadband access has once again laid bare the disparities between the wealthier, connected areas of the State and the economically depressed, less-connected areas. This year, the Governor proposed $70 million, but $32 million of these funds were eliminated as we dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as we look to return and recast the budget, these funds need to be restored, so schools can continue to operate, telemedicine can reach remote areas of the state, and businesses that can support telework will be able to continue to provide services and pay their employees.
Re-invest in Business Ready Sites
Investing in Business Ready Sites lays the foundation for manufacturing jobs to come to hard hit areas of the state. There are major manufacturing opportunities we have lost to other states, because we didn’t have a site that could be ready in 18-months. Now is the time to correct these deficiencies. While other states are struggling, we can make these investments and better position ourselves for future growth. In their earliest start-up mode, business ready site development is primarily about construction jobs to prepare the site, dig foundations, bring in utilities, etc. — all of these activities fit within the current social distancing guidelines for construction. Like so many initiatives, the $12.5mn we appropriated for the Business Ready Site Program had to be unallotted — it’s time for that funding to be restored.
Maintain and Enhance the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP)
VJIP provides performance-based funding (meaning you only get paid after you deliver) to offset recruitment and training costs for existing Virginia companies that commit to add quality jobs in the Commonwealth. When we don’t have a qualified workforce for a company to expand or bring new jobs to the State, this $4 million helps offset workforce training costs to overcome that issue. This program is great for job creation, encourages significant capital investments from participating companies, incentivizes investments by small-and mid-size businesses and rural projects, and provides a substantial return on investment.
These decisions are the right ethical priorities, and the right business decisions for Virginia. Let’s get Virginia working again.
