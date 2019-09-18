As I read about the current movie “Once Upon a Time” featuring DiCaprio & Pitt, I am reminded of many years ago one of our granddaughters, while reading a story to her little sister, saying “one a ponsa time” and my mind starts a wandering... about “Once Upon A Time” some things I did; some things we did as youngsters..
Example: we played “Follow the Leader.” One person smoked, others did also. On the Galax High School baseball team, if you didn’t have a pouch of Beech-Nut chewing tobacco in your hip pocket you weren’t one of the buds. If you didn’t roll corn-silks in the paper of a brown paper bag from Mick-or-Mack, you weren’t one of the buds. Smoke, smoke, smoke them nasty cigarettes... Pinehurst, Avalon’s, Lucky-Strikes, Camels, Wings, Chesterfields, Pall Mall’s, Prince Albert in a can...roll your-own... yep...it was ‘the thing to do’. They did it; why not me?
I never dipped-snuff, but I did smoke — pipe, cigarettes, cigars, little Phillie Cheroots with the little plastic thing to bite on; and I chewed (chewed just a little, just so I’d be one of the buds). I haven’t chewed since baseball at GHS. I was a tobacco user (smoker) approximately 12-13 years. Fortunately at age 27, I quit. I stopped smoking! Just quit! Stopped ‘cold-turkey’ August 9th 1959, 60 years ago now.
I had a bad taste in my mouth from ‘happy time’ the night before. I had a new unopened carton of Winston cigarettes in my desk drawer. I started to open them, put the carton back into the drawer, took them out again.and said to myself “SELF...NO! NO! NO!” I wrapped Scotch tape around and around and around the carton, end to end, back to front and around and around again.I took a Magic Marker and wrote “No, No, No, No” over every section of the carton. I carried that carton of Winstons around for several weeks, lopped it onto the lunch counter at Woolworth’s, at Joe & Johnny’s, at Buzzoo’s, The Roanoker, Texas Tavern, where ever I went and told everyone I “WAS TRYING TO QUIT SMOKING”. The usual question followed: “How long since you smoked?”
The days, weeks, months, now 60 years have passed. I talked to myself, reasoned, “If you are without smokes you’ll walk a mile to get a pack, if you don’t have a match you’ll burn the eye off the stove to light up, fingers turn yellow, bad breath, clothes stink and smell awful! Lordy, Lordy, Lordy, I don’t recall the cost of cigarettes in 1959. Don’t know the prices this day. Over these 60 years, just think of the money I haven’t spent on tobacco. I didn’t say saved. Money I haven’t paid to support that ugly, nasty habit. Gotta be in the thousands of dollars! I have not smoked since August 9th, 1959. Never wanted one since. No desire whatsoever. I detest having to walk through smoke being exhaled by others, dislike seeing wasted butts discarded with no regard for others. I’m mighty proud that my wonderful wife, our seven children, our many grand and great-grand children have never seen me smoke a cigarette. August 9th, 1959 — 60 good non-smoking years.
NOW: Young people, all people. Listen up! Please stop this vaping, smoking, E-cigarettes ,etc. It does become a habit. It is not good. It is very unhealthy, many times resulting in death, and it is costly. And annoying to those around you.
I pray for an end to promotions of these vaping products like JUUL etc. Many well-known radio and television personalities are promoting these products as being safe and encouraging their use. Time is proving that to be wrong..they should be ashamed to do so.
Time is proving also that Once Upon A Time, 60 years ago, I made a very wise decision when I stopped smoking, I encourage you to do the same.
