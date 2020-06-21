By Sky Preece
Preece is a writer who lives with his family on a farm in Botetourt County.”
It can be simply defensive to conceive of humans, especially those who are threats, as angels or devils, to speak of them as good or evil. In the old days, teaching your children such symbols could easily save their lives. In the new days, it is very different, and the manipulative power of such symbols is terrifying and has engendered untold horrors. But, none the less, if you are alive today, you are very likely the great grandchild of prejudice and discrimination. You are very likely to be prone to see the world in terms of angels and devils. So it’s in your blood, your genes, even your culture. It’s your nature. Fortunately we evolved frontal lobes — and for good reason.
Angel or demon? We must answer that question. It is of immense importance. If you were living in Africa from the 1600s through the 1900s, it would be immensely important that you be xenophobic and hate even the sight of a stranger. That way you would avoid being enslaved, separated from your family forever, or dead. If you decided to have a family in the mid-13th century, or even for a few centuries afterward, xenophobia and hatred of strangers was a good idea if you didn’t want your kids to die of the black plague. Or how about raising a family in the wild slavic territories of Asia during the 15th, 16th, and 17th Centuries. See a stranger, hate and run like hell, would have been the best reaction. That way you wouldn’t lose your family and your life to be branded and hauled away for enslavement by the darker tribes of the south.
Now consider the approach of the American Indians. Welcome the strangers and wonder at what they might offer you. Perhaps shake hands and watch 90 percent of your people and then 90 percent of all Indian nations die off from plagues. Give these strangers a second try and watch them offer you blankets that were infected after which those of you who were not wiped out by smallpox are herded into concentration camps, losing your lands and your gods. It may or may not be wise to perceive humans as angels and demons, some as God’s chosen ones and some as meat and chattel to other humans, but the wisdom of such perception is certainly circumstantial. We are the children of this confusion.
Because the world offers more than the chance to avoid tragedy and disaster, we have a brain that can work around our instincts and proclivities. The wide world, and the varied people of the world, even if you consider human diseases, are now worth the risk. The holy and enchanted lands of human experience and human creations are now ours to share. There are no comparable riches. We may not fully value the wealth and majesty of creative thought, medicine, art, philosophy and religion that diverse human interaction offers. But we certainly get a kick out of the trinkets like cell phones, computers, fashions, cars, airplanes, and tools.
So there it is: Wonders of the universe lay before us. But instincts and proclivities of ancient necessity lay in wait to blind us and lure us to destructive ways.
The human proclivity to see the world in terms of angels and demons is the new threat in the modern world.
The miraculous and myriad possibilities of our future will depend on a new paradigm, a new awareness of self, a new cultural imperative, a new shared intentionality that embraces the new reality. Otherwise all will be lost. Demons, and angels, be gone.
