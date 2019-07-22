Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE RAINFALL POSSIBLE TODAY AND EARLY TONIGHT... .A VIGOROUS UPPER LEVEL TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE WILL SETTLE OVER THE OHIO VALLEY TODAY. THE ASSOCIATED COLD FRONT WILL MOVE SOUTHEAST, SLOWLY CROSSING THE APPALACHIANS, RESULTING IN SEVERAL ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS AND POTENTIAL FOR EXCESSIVE RAINFALL. RAINFALL RATES OF UP TO 4 INCHES AN HOUR ARE POSSIBLE. IF MORE THAN 2 INCHES OF RAIN FALLS IN LESS THAN AN HOUR, FLASH FLOODING WOULD BECOME POSSIBLE. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, AND WATAUGA. IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, BATH, BLAND, BOTETOURT, CARROLL, CRAIG, FLOYD, GILES, GRAYSON, MONTGOMERY, PULASKI, ROANOKE, ROCKBRIDGE, SMYTH, TAZEWELL, AND WYTHE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY, WITH POTENTIAL FOR EXCESSIVE RAINFALL. CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR PRECIPITATION RATES OF UP TO 4 INCHES PER HOUR. * IF ACTUAL RAINFALL EXCEEDS 2 INCHES IN AN HOUR, FLASH FLOODING WILL BECOME POSSIBLE. THE GREATEST IMPACTS WILL BE IN POOR DRAINAGE AND URBAN AREAS. SMALL STREAMS WITHIN MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN ARE ALSO SUSCEPTIBLE TO RAPID RUNOFF, AND WILL RESPOND VERY QUICKLY WHEN HIGH RAIN RATES OCCUR, PROVIDING LITTLE OPPORTUNITY FOR WARNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&