By Todd Pillion
Pillion represents the 40th District in the Senate of Virginia. The 40th District includes Lee, Scott, Washington, Grayson, Bristol (city), and parts of Wise, Smyth, and Wythe counties. He is a Republican from Washington County.
A lot has changed since I left Richmond in my rearview mirror when the General Assembly adjourned in early March. The budget we passed in Richmond is a product of a very different Virginia economy. The strong financial forecasts have been replaced with very uncertain economic storms as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread in Virginia and throughout our country.
With that, we’ve seen record setting unemployment, 6.6 million new unemployment claims this week and a record 10 million total since this pandemic started. Many small businesses have been forced to close, change their business models, or limit their operations. In times like this, people expect us to work together and act in the best interest of our constituents—at all levels — without regard to politics. That’s what we as legislators are here to do as we prepare for Virginia’s reconvened session on April 22nd.
I appreciate both Gov. Northam and President Trump for their leadership throughout this public health emergency. They and their teams have had to make very hard decisions at a very quick pace. Their respective administrations have been faced with uncharted waters where any action is prone to criticism but in spite of the roughest seas, they continue to lead.
By April 11th, the governor must act on legislation passed during the 2020 General Assembly session. That means he can sign, amend, or veto any bill. On April 22nd, we will be back in session to address any of the governor’s amendments and vetoes. While we had serious concerns about several pieces of legislation related to the business community and our workforce during Session, the negative impact these bills could have is even more critical now.
Virginia businesses are trying to figure out how to stay alive and employees are wondering what will happen to their jobs, or if they will be able to go back to work at the place from which they were laid off. As elected officials, we need to make sure we’re not making a bad situation worse by moving forward with implementing legislation that will further burden our workforce and business community. While we have accumulated a nearly $2 billion rainy day fund through conservative budgeting and strategic investments, we also must take a fresh look at our recently adopted state budget and ensure that we protect our taxpayers as we brace for a hit to our budget due to the fallout of COVID-19.
This is a triage situation. We are going to be dealing with short-term and long-term impacts of this health and economic emergency. Virginians are looking for stability and reassurance. These are immediate steps the governor and General Assembly can take to assist our businesses and employees in these difficult times.
People are not looking for Republican or Democrat answers right now. They are looking for commonsense. That is what I hear every day from my constituents — and that is what we should deliver this month.
So I ask the governor to recognize the need for us all to come together and begin to rebuild our once vibrant Virginia economy. Delaying potentially harmful legislation for another year may just be the economic vaccine we need.
