By John R. Phillips
Phillips is a retired professor from New York University’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing. He lives in Radford.
The article “Contracts illuminate fireworks debate” by Jacob Demmitt (July 4, 2019) stimulated thinking about the meaning and purpose of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
On July 4, 2019, Americans celebrated the 243rd year since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The document asserts all people are created equal with unalienable rights which include life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness where there is social equality. There are to be commemorations with celebrations involving activities such as parades, games, music, and fireworks.
To what degree are the principles of the Declaration of Independence inherent in the lives of all Americans today where people can live a full, free life? There must be full social justice for African-Americans, LGBTQ, women’s equality, religious beliefs, and people living in poverty.
The content is astounding when you read the full-page advertisement “One Nation Under God” that faces the conclusion of Jacob Demmitt’s article “Contracts illuminate fireworks debate.” The “One Nation Under God” advertisement advocates the United States of American is a Christian nation, and Christianity is the path to salvation. Such paid advertisements fester a person’s mind to hate people who hold other religious beliefs.
Our free Independence Day celebrations are being commercialized to obtain monies for municipalities through the use of amenities such as food trucks and displays of objects for sale, many with inflated prices. How can a family with children living in poverty afford such prices, e. g., $3 or $4 for one dip of ice cream? Are our celebrations coming from the heart recognizing soldiers who fought and died for our freedom and democracy?
The administrators of some cities sate their egos with recognition as the most expensive and having the longest time for its fireworks — the biggest and the loudest. At the same time cities are struggling to have modern facilities to educate children and provide adequate nourishment for people living in poverty. Should there be assurance in allocation of funds that the rights of all people are taken in consideration?
What is the meaning and purpose of President Trump’s extravagant (cost not revealed) Independence Day celebration? Was it to enhance his egomania and to gain political advantage via taxpayers’ expense?
Independence Day celebrations are not a time for political games. Suggest Congress examine the reasons found in the Declaration of Independence to be free from the King of Great Britain who was deemed to be a tyrant. President Trump has an admiration for tyrants, and he manifests tyrant characteristics found in the Declaration of Independence. Can Congress use this data to help depose Trump as president of the United States of America?
Independence Day celebrations have ended. Lets live the meaning and purpose of Independence Day throughout the year for the well-being of our Nation and its people, not just on July 4.