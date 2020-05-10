By Keith Perrigan
Perrigan is superintendent of Bristol Public Schools.
I write today as the superintendent of Bristol Public Schools, the president of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia, and a member of multiple groups who are thinking through what reopening our public schools may look like. Over the last two months, stay at home and social distancing interventions, recommended by our governor, have been successful at limiting spread, not overwhelming our healthcare system, and preventing even more deaths than we have already experienced in Virginia. The results have been even better in many rural communities across the commonwealth. Take Bristol, for example, where we have only had two positive cases of COVID-19, total. A few Southwest Virginia localities have had no confirmed cases. The highest ratio of positive cases per 100,000 people in Southwest Virginia is in Washington County, at 74.4 per 100,000. As a matter of fact there have been fewer than 200 total cases of COVID-19 in all Southwest Virginia counties from Pulaski County to Lee County. For that we feel exceedingly blessed and thankful.
Meanwhile, states that border Southwest Virginia have experienced similar impacts. As a result, they have begun to reopen their economies. As a Superintendent, it’s important to consider the impact of local economies and tax revenue on funding for our public schools. In Bristol, one step across State Street is the difference between a small business being able to reopen and start the recovery process or closing their doors for good. Already in Bristol, Virginia, at least 4 restaurants have closed their doors permanently and twice as many are also considering that possibility. Across the street in Bristol, Tennessee, only 1 restaurant, that I am aware of, has had to make that very impactful decision.
Originally, Gov. Northam had shared that Virginia’s economy would reopen entirely as a commonwealth before hinting that he may consider a more regional approach. He ultimately returned to his original belief that Virginia should reopen as a commonwealth, and among other reasons argued that a regional opening would create winners and losers. He is right. However, not opening our economy on a regional basis will create winners and losers as well. Not considering a regional approach has already created winners and losers for Virginia with the losers being rural Southwest Virginia. Unfortunately, more losers may be created proportionally in Southwest Virginia than other parts of Virginia due to competition with businesses in neighboring states. That is one reason I personally believe we should reconsider a regional approach to opening our economy and should consider the same as we look towards reopening our schools next year.
In regards to the winners and losers argument, you will be hard pressed, as a leader, to make any decision where winners and losers are not created. When I recently had to make budget reduction recommendations, employees who kept their jobs were winners, but support staff who had to forego a significant proposed raise were the losers. Last month when the governor made the necessary recommendation to pause all new state spending and maintain current budget levels, one of the results was a disproportionate impact on small and rural school divisions. Brunswick County lost nearly 11% of their projected State budget, while more affluent counties experienced a much smaller impact. Although not quite 11%, other rural localities experienced a similar loss. There are always winners and losers when decisions are made. Unfortunately the losers seem to be, more often than not, the localities and people who need a win the most.
There is no question that even though Virginia is a Commonwealth, the wealth in Southwest Virginia has very little in common with the rest of the state. The sooner Southwest Virginia’s economy is able to reopen, the more dramatically our chances for recovery improve. When leaders make important decisions, there are always winners and losers, and I hope our state leaders will agree that It is time for Southwest Virginia to get a win. Small business owners in Bristol are the lifeblood of our local economy. They want nothing more than to help Bristol and the commonwealth of Virginia thrive. They want to compete with our neighbors across the street/stateline in a fair and equitable way, thereby contributing vital tax revenue to fund our local schools. Our businesses, and our schools, want to recover and help the entire Commonwealth heal as we move our region, and all of Virginia, forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.