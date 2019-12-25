By Ron Perkins
Perkins is a retired resource management consultant. He lives in Rockbridge County.
I would like to address recent Virginia Tech student demands that University administrative officials divest school investment in companies that students think are to blame for climate change.
Dear concerned Hokie student:
Your demand represents the ultimate in hypocrisy! By and large, the companies that you loathe produce the plethora of products and services that you purchase; e.g. fuel for you personal vehicle; hi tech gadgets, etc. As comic strip character Pogo (before your time) famously opined: “We have met the enemy and he is us!” The sad fact is that by the time that you leave behind the comforts of Tech, each of you will have left behind a larger carbon footprint on the earth than I and my septuagenarian peers will in our entire lifetimes! Here are just a few examples of the differences between your material and energy consumption and that of my generation (1960s).
Your parents drove you to elementary school in individual autos spewing carbon emissions. We rode bicycles or rode the bus.
You were given gas-guzzling cars as soon as you received your driver’s license (look at any high school parking lot today!). Only a privileged few had cars in high school in the ’60s. We still rode common transportation: the bus!
You have had energy consuming air conditioning and TVs at home and school since birth. We had no air conditioning and only one TV per household.
You spend your spare time shopping for material goods or playing endlessly on “smart” phones. We spent our spare time working to earn money to pay our own way through college.
You routinely eat out at fast food (wasteful packaging!) restaurants that you drive to. We almost always ate at home.
You purchase frequently changing clothing styles that are manufactured in sweat shops in Southeast Asia, thus requiring significant energy to transport across the ocean to you. For years we wore the same khakis and cotton shirts manufactured in the USA.
You purchase a never-ending succession of the latest electronic devices made in foreign countries that consume precious metals and petroleum based plastic. We had a record player and few vinyl records made by RCA in the USA.
You purchase and wear constantly changing Hokie-related gear and cheering paraphernalia to football games to worship your sacred Hokies. We wore street clothes and cheered by simply using our own voices and hands.
You attend night football games that consume tremendous amounts of non-renewable greenhouse gas producing resources to provide the energy for lighting and other energy needs on cold nights. Night football games were rare in the 1960s.
You don’t hesitate to drive or fly hundreds of miles to away football games in cars and airplanes that make significant contributions to greenhouse gases. Few students had personal vehicles or could afford to attend away games in the 1960s.
I could go on and on ad nauseam, but I think that by now you get my drift!
If you are really concerned about “climate change” as alleged and selfishly promoted by the liberal news media and the Democratic Party (to scare you into voting for them) how about you doing something about it rather than passing the buck to others? Yes, the climate is changing. It runs in natural cycles despite the negligible (but overhyped) impact of humans. It always has and always will! Guaranteed “good”weather is not another one of your expected entitlements, However, if you have been drinking the climate change Kool-Aid then you need to do your part and make sacrifices in your lifestyle and overconsumption habits to reduce energy and natural resource usage.
Here is just one idea that comes to mind that you could suggest to the Tech athletic administration:
Implement a sustainable (green) Hokie football program. Have the football team only play ten games per year. Five at home; all in the day, no energy-consuming tailgating; and no purchase of wasteful specialized Hokie worship apparel. Five games away to be within 100 miles of Blacksburg. Take buses (no personal vehicles) to away games. Instead of the current needless practice of players wearing groovy new multicolored uniforms every game, they should wear and reuse the same uniform every game (washed between games, of course!) Finally, no participation in post season bowl games, as, since they are typically played hundreds of miles away. Participation results in huge unnecessary production of greenhouse gases by cars and airplanes that you fear contribute to “climate change.” Hopefully you could persuade your fellow environmentally-concerned students at UVA to emulate your good example.
The point of this simple example is that you need to do your part!; not pass the buck to others! To paraphrase the late great President John F. Kennedy, “Ask not what your university can do for you, but rather, what you can do for your university in the fight against climate change!
Have a very Merry (with fewer gifts of course!) Christmas and resolve to reduce your carbon footprint in the new year!
