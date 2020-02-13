By Ruby Penn
Penn is a parent of a Franklin County student. She lives in Union Hall.
The inconsistency of operating procedures for the Franklin County School Board was on full display in January’s meeting. The chairman, Julie Nix, proudly announced that she had not attended the training session for her position. That was evident because Mark Church, the superintendent, and other members, constantly had to help her navigate through the rules of order even when they did not know the correct process themselves. The school board members are the highest elected officials in charge of assuring that our children get a quality education. Just as we can’t expect our children to make the highest grade when they don’t do their homework, how can we have faith that the school board makes sound, consistent, educated decisions when they don’t see the benefit of getting trained? Instead of trying to keep school board member Penny Blue from attending a training session that clearly states that it’s for people in or interested in that position, Nix and Donna Cosmoto, the vice chairman, should have gone with her to the session.
There was discussion that thought she had the authority to decide who could attend specific trainings and felt that becauseBlue was not a chairman or vice chairman, she would be wasting the taxpayer’s money to get trained. Blue pointed out that as chairman, Nix did not have that authority. Blue said the chairman’s responsibility is to facilitate meetings — not dictate rules. Blue also asked if it were wasting taxpayer’s money if members of the board signed up and paid for 2-day training sessions and then only attend one day or come to conferences late and then leave early. She questioned their use of valet parking when they could walk the short distance across the street. Blue said she had asked the board for the past several years to devise an agreed-upon process on how the board should operate and to date, no process has been put into effect. When attending conferences with other boards throughout the state, she learned that they have a written process that keeps down confusion of making up rules as they go.
After the confusion that took place in that meeting on Monday, I hope the board will see the value of getting the proper training and instituting a governance process for the board as well as consistency across the school system.
