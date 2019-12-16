By Harsh Patolia
Patolia is a native of the Roanoke County and fourth year medical student at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. He is pursuing a career in academic internal medicine.
The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a non-binding resolution declaring staunch support for the Second Amendment and refusal to allocate public funds to restrict such rights whilst flanked by more than 300 supporters clad with orange stickers prominently displaying “Gun Saves Lives.” This decision by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors was juxtaposed with that of the Roanoke City Council, during which Mayor Sherman Lea clarified that no such resolution was needed to validate what was already guaranteed by the supreme law of the land, especially in the absence of any tangible policy changes.
These gun control sanctuary resolutions represent a growing movement across the United States as largely symbolic gestures against measures that have been considered violative of the Second Amendment. Roanoke County has been one of hundreds of counties across the United States voting in favor of such a resolution. Advocates fearing the potential confiscation of their firearms (which, just to clarify, is not being proposed in Richmond) and in favor of shielding their right to bear arms from restrictive state legislation have huddled around local board rooms.
These movements have gained traction, evoking vernacular (namely “sanctuary”) that had been similarly utilized by cities that refused to voluntarily cooperate with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the deportation of undocumented immigrants. The Editorial Board of the Washington Post distinguished the use of “sanctuary city” in the case of gun control in a recent op ed. They clarified that, in the case of the sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants, no law was being necessarily broken. However, gun control sanctuaries have adopted vocabulary that ignores written legislation signed by the governor and drafted by the state legislature.
Nevertheless, these resolutions are legally meaningless. In Virginia, these resolutions have become preemptive political statements against expected Democratic-led legislative gun control measures to be introduced next year as the most recent round of November state election resulted in a Democratic-led Virginia General Assembly as well as Executive Mansion — for the first time in about twenty years.
The Democrats’ agenda of gun reform has spared not a moment as bills in favor of increasing measures have already begun making their way through the Virginia General Assembly. Some of these future measures include universal background checks and a state-wide prohibition on the sales and transport of assault firearms. Given the status quo of the Virginia state government, the likelihood of tighter gun control measures being passed and enacted as state law in 2020 appears unequivocally promising.
However, the conversation surrounding gun sanctuary resolutions in counties and cities across the countrybrings into question the concerning future of enforcement. Though reasonable legislation will be enacted by Richmond in the coming year, any law will only be as effective as its executor. Without local funding sources as well as support by governing authorities (i.e law enforcement), how can what will soon be the rule of state law be appropriately enforced? Will arms be wrung that same way President Eisenhower mobilized the National Guard to enforce desegregation of the school system in Little Rock in 1957?
The implementation of more robust gun control measures in the coming year by the Virginia General Assembly are reasonable responses to the horrible and disturbing cost of human life from firearms. From the perspective of public health, these gun measures are reassuring during a time when access to a firearm triples an individual’s risk for suicide and gun violence is the second leading cause of death among children — both figures from the Giffords Law Center. The data (of which there is considerable paucity due to federal spending restrictions on gun violence research imposed by the Dickey Amendment) could not be more revealing—gun violence is an epidemic in this country.
Guns have pervaded American culture since its birth, rooted in a persistent (and perhaps outdated) spirit of defiance and exceptionalism. Why some Americans feel more is at threat than just their firearms is difficult to stomach as lawmakers begin introducing evidence-based legislation into the Virginia General Assembly to curb a clear and evident threat to American public health. And though it is oddly refreshing to witness citizens exercising their constitutional right to speech and assembly, I truly believe that there is no place for partisanship when it comes to the loss of human lives. Though 2020 will hail healthy opportunities for growth in Virginia with respect to gun control legislation, the popularity of gun control sanctuaries continues to temper my optimism regarding local enforcement of future measures.
