By Seena Patel
Patel is a sophomore at Virginia Tech. She is from Galax.
Lung cancer is increasing Appalachian mortality rates as we speak, and smoking is a large part of that. 25% of adults in Appalachia are smokers, with economic struggle being a motivating factor, whereas there are 16.3% of adult smokers total for the United States. Studies show that in Appalachia per every 100,000 people there is 65% less healthcare providers than the entire nation combined. According to Kaiser Health News, the poverty rates in Appalachia from 2010-2014 on average was 17.2% and the US was an average of 15.6%.
This is all connected. Whether it be that you are from a poorer community and cannot provide for dependents, or the fact that healthcare is too expensive, something needs to change. Healthcare in all senses is cheaper for the whole nation versus in Appalachia where people are currently struggling. I personally have witnessed people struggle with lung cancer and lack of healthcare in my small community in the heart of Appalachia.
Senator Michael Bennett, D-Colorado, wants to expand on the Affordable Care Act and lower prices for drugs and public insurance expenses while expanding maternity and mental health care. I very much agree with his plans on healthcare expansion; not only will it aid in Appalachians getting the insurance they deserve, but it will also help lung cancer patients’ survival rate. The expansion of mental health facilities can aid the people to quit smoking which is the leading cause for this disease. The relief in costs will help patients get the proper care they need and deserve to make it through. We need Senator Bennett’s healthcare plans to be put into action today.
I believe those in Appalachia would benefit most from additional healthcare facilities and healthcare professionals due to the staggeringly high rates of those living in the region without access to healthcare. Awareness of problems with the healthcare system will also help advance change. Awareness, better plans, and better healthcare will help decrease the amount of people in Appalachia who suffer from smoking related lung cancer and other related diseases by relieving stress brought about by poor healthcare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.