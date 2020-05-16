By David Parrish
Parrish is a retired professor of crop and soil environmental sciences at Virginia Tech and the author of a soon-to-be-released book: “The Gyroscope of Life: Understanding Balances (and Imbalances) in Nature.”
At some level, the role of scientists is to learn how the physical universe operates – to explain phenomena. As a bonus, scientific findings often have societal benefits. Much of technology, to include modern medicine, is an outgrowth of science.
Right now, the scientists who study living things – biologists – are faced with a rapidly developing, rather amorphous phenomenon, the “novel coronavirus” pandemic. They have put names to the causative coronavirus and its disease, but thus far they do not know enough to offer us life-saving and economy-opening solutions. In all fairness to biologists, though, please note that coronaviruses are not living things. The study of viruses fell to a sub-subfield of biology – virology – by default in the early 20th century, when viruses were discovered.
Coronaviruses – of which there are many – are simple. They are made of just a few types of chemicals: RNA (genes that scientists have now fully sequenced for the coronavirus causing Covid-19), a few proteins (whose roles in infection are beginning to be understood), and oily substances – too simple to carry on the processes we associate with life. Antibiotics (the name means “against life”) kill bacteria and fungi, but they are not effective against viruses exactly because viruses are not alive.
Viruses, to include coronaviruses, do something that makes them seem alive, though. They act like living microbes (bacteria and fungi) in their ability to cause a disease, reproduce, disperse, and then repeat the cycle. A virus causes disease by invading living cells, unpacking its genes, and commandeering the cells’ machinery to make new virus parts. Those parts self-assemble, and the resulting viruses are released by the millions to repeat the sequence.
The disease a virus causes depends on which cells or tissues are invaded, and each different virus tends to be rather specific for the type of cell it attacks. If a virus infects cells lining air passages, as many coronaviruses do, the symptoms produced will be respiratory – from colds to bronchitis to pneumonia.
We animals have virus-fighting machinery. Our immune systems can detect viruses and mobilize armaments against them. Vaccines help us fight viral diseases by causing our immune systems to ramp up defenses more quickly against diseases that have been studied enough to result in vaccines. By definition, “novel” viruses have not been studied.
So, where does a “novel coronavirus” come from? How does a fatal disease like COVID-19 suddenly appear? Unfortunately, a never-before-seen virus with lethal potential can be produced in just one viral generation. The genes that viruses carry are subject to mutation, just like the genes in plants and animals. When millions of copies of a coronavirus’s RNA are being made, there is always the chance for an error, and sometimes those faulty copies produce a coronavirus with different characteristics.
In another cruel twist, a host cell may be invaded simultaneously by two different viruses and forced to make viral parts for both. As those parts self-assemble, mixtures of the two viruses may form. And those hybrids may instantly have properties never seen before but that can be reproduced time after time. Many virologists suspect that the coronavirus causing COVID-19 may have resulted from this kind of mashup between something as innocuous as a common cold coronavirus and a coronavirus from a bat. There’s much more for science to know about such matters, and we must learn it, because, even though the current pandemic will be resolved – and I am confident that it will be – we can be sure that another will appear.
Lots of good science is being brought to bear on this new scourge. Unfortunately, the pace at which science moves is not always closely correlated with either the quality or the quantity of the work. Until enough science is done to tease the knot apart, or until some virologist, immunologist, or epidemiologist (or, more likely, a team of such scientists) makes a knot-severing discovery, we need to let science run its course.
Some suggest we should just let nature run its course to reach a resolution to this pandemic, but both science and history argue against that. We already know that a laissez faire approach to COVID-19 will allow the disease to surge. History tells us that 675,000 died in the U.S. during the Spanish flu pandemic of the early 20th century, and many of those died in spite of the quarantining, face masks, and personal distancing imposed in many quarters. What they lacked then is a century of growth in science and technology to help turn the tide. Let’s not throw that away.
