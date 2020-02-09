By David W. Olive
Olive is President of Bluefield College, which is in Bluefield, Virginia.
I always enjoy when old phrases can provide color commentary during pivotal moments, without sounding too cliché. The nearly daily changes occurring in higher education are the most rapid in the history of the industry. They are forcing serious conversations at many institutions, especially rural, liberal arts institutions such as Bluefield College. It was in our fall Board of Trustees Executive Committee meeting that I laid out the many challenges our institution faces for deliberation that the phrase “death by a thousand cuts” came to mind.
The most recent “cut” is the proposed change to the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant, or VTAG. Within Gov. Northam’s proposed budget is an increase to VTAG, which appears to be good news at first. We celebrate an increase from $3,400 to $4,000 in the grant program for students improving their position in life through education. However, this change cuts out students who choose online programs.
Who will this affect? At Bluefield College, 72% of our online bachelor program students are women, and many are also minorities and veterans. Approximately 80% of our online students are matured, adult learners. Of our most recent online bachelor’s program graduates, 82% already reported having borrowed to attend school. Using this fall’s census, 203 of our students would be impacted by changing this established grant.
When we look at the numbers, it can be easy to say that it is just a few students here and there that will be impacted at institutions. But when we look deeper at the profile of these students, it is plain to see they are hardworking Virginians making a valiant effort to improve themselves and, in turn, improve the state of our Commonwealth. They have just chosen a later time in life and a modern approach to education. Why then would we want to punish them for this choice and/or place another barrier in front of them by adding $3,400 to their educational expenses? For many, we fear, that gap in financial support is enough to cause them to drop out.
Furthermore, this proposed change would affect Bluefield College’s efforts to meet the workforce needs in our surrounding region, as well as throughout the Commonwealth. Already, shortages in business sectors such as healthcare are stark, especially in rural southwest Virginia. The College’s online programs in nursing, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and other high-demand fields are presently helping address these areas of employment deficits through graduating job-ready individuals for positions in high-demand fields. Meeting the needs of these high-demand fields is a goal Gov. Northam supports, as well. However, the proposed change in VTAG funding seems to contradict what is already at work through online programs, such as the ones offered by Bluefield College.
Recently, Virginia Business posted an editorial titled “A Tale of Two Economies” and highlighted comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin as he, “spoke about how the closures of rural banks, hospitals and colleges are contributing to the rural economic gap and community isolation.” Barkin noted, “Anchor institutions provide civic leaders and high-skilled workers who can raise the aspirations of those around them. They invest in their communities and educate residents about health, careers or finances. They supply amenities that attract talent. They create incentives for other businesses and signal a community’s vibrancy.”
Private colleges and universities in Virginia are centers for economic prosperity in the communities they serve. At Bluefield College, we estimate a near $20 million annual economic impact to our local region. These institutions are an essential part the quality-of-life enjoyed by residents in these areas through the arts, athletics, and programming. The significant influence they have on local culture directly relates to opportunities for these areas of Virginia to grow and develop.
We frequently see assistance provided to businesses in Virginia in order to build our strong economy. We believe private higher education is one of the highest-quality and best products produced in our Commonwealth. For students and private higher education enterprises, VTAG is that assistance. Any cut or change impacts essential business functions and makes even more difficult the ability to adapt to change.
In closing, the reality is private institutions cannot innovate fast enough if students’ access is cut off through many changes, like the one proposed to VTAG. We urge the General Assembly to consider this during deliberations. We also ask you to contact your legislators today and encourage them to support the VTAG program for all students, whether they attend college in person or online.
