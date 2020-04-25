By David Nova
Nova is the owner of Blue Blaze Consulting in Roanoke.
It hadn’t dawned on me until I read the Roanoke Times (“Virus throws hiking journeys off course,” March 18) that my scheduled hike of the Continental Divide Trail from Mexico to Canada would have to be postponed. I hiked the Appalachian Trail from Maine to Georgia in 1984 and the Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada in 2005. Now, at an age lofty enough to approach high-risk for COVID-19, I planned to hike the final leg of the “Triple Crown” the over two years: 450 miles along the Rocky Mountains this summer and the remaining 2,600 miles in 2021.
No worries. I’ve waited 36 years to fulfill this dream and I can wait a little longer.
But, for the several thousand young men and women who intended to hike the Appalachian Trail (AT) beginning this spring, COVID-19 is a tragedy. For most aspiring thru-hikers there are few optimum times to undertake a five-month odyssey of this magnitude. Most do so soon after high school or college and before career, car payments, mortgage costs and family responsibilities take precedence.
A second optimal time is during periods of mass unemployment— such as the Great Recession that began in 2008. I’ve known out-of-work hikers who’ve sold their cars and put possessions in storage to accomplish this life-affirming journey that strengthens bodies, instills confidence and prepares so many to pursue employment with renewed vigor.
These two groups account for the vast majority of thru-hikers — especially in years of economic distress. With widespread layoffs, social distancing and shuttered universities, more Americans than ever before could benefit from the perspective-altering pursuit of walking 2,190 miles from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine. And that’s the problem. According to Sandra Marra, CEO of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, “…the practices necessary to support a section or thru-hike may make AT hikers vectors to spread COVID-19 – whether congregating at shelters or around picnic tables, traveling to trailheads in shuttle vans, or lodging at the various hostels up and down the Trail.”
In 1984, I hiked 11 days on the AT through Vermont and Massachusetts without encountering another hiker. On the Pacific Crest Trail, I only feared getting sick from another person when heading into a town to resupply. But these trails are far more crowded today. The sense of communing in wilderness has waned along with the inevitability of social distance.
This month, the U.S. Forest Service closed access to the AT and nearly all other hiking trails in our area – even to day-hikers. And there’s the irony. At a time when every necessity from toilet paper to N95 masks are in short supply, the bountiful wilderness is being closed to the public because too many people can access all that it offers.
A hike in the woods is a prescription for both mental and physical health. Numerous studies have shown that hiking in the natural environment improves physical and mental health, reduces stress and bolster the immune system. As a public health priority, we must find a way to safely reopen these trails – even the highly popular trail to McAfee’s Knob.
Why not establish a free daily sign-up system for hiking McAfee’s Knob? (In the height of summer, my wife and I hiked alone in a grove of the world’s tallest trees at Redwood National Park thanks to a volunteer-administered sign-up system.) Individuals and families could begin hiking in 15-minute increments beginning at 6 a.m. Hikers could be required to walk up the trail to the Knob and then down the extended fire-road route to avoid two-way traffic for all but a quarter mile of the eight-mile hike. The shelters and outhouses could be cordoned off and hikers could be urged to practice leave-no-trace etiquette. If successful, similar systems could open other trails. Hundreds of families could benefit each week and one more semblance of normalcy could be returned to us all.
COVID-19 has made hiking, and nearly all other human endeavors, problematic. Yet, the solace gained amid the beauty of the Appalachian Trail should not remain beyond its grasp. I understand why gun shops and ABC Stores are deemed essential businesses, but for me and countless others, the sheer joy of a walk in the woods is no less essential.
