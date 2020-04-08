By Todd Normane
Normane is deputy general counsel for Equitrans Midstream Corp., the operating partner in Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC.
On behalf of Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, we are responding to recent public statements seeking to stop all work on the project, which are purportedly based on the current COVID-19 crisis facing our country.
MVP is currently following all recommended public COVID-19 health guidelines in our offices, as well as in the field; and we will continue to incorporate additional precautions as updates are made to such federal, state, and local guidelines. During these unprecedented times, and just like the rest of our country, we are managing our business and operations with the safety of our employees, contractors, and neighbors as our paramount concern. We began to implement COVID-19 precautions well in advance of the various federal and state governmental mandates that were initially announced.
The recent proposals seeking to further prohibit any project operations, which at this time are primarily focused on erosion and sedimentation controls, commonly rely on factual inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and questionable merits. Mountain Valley acknowledges that project opponents have the right to lawfully oppose the project. We also understand that the project opponents may lawfully lobby government officials to support their opposition. That said, we do not believe using the unfortunate circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic falls within appropriate avenues of protest.
Project opponents’ most recent efforts represent a questionable attempt to leverage this period of unprecedented crisis, suffering, and fear simply to gain ground with policy objectives. At a time when neighbors, friends, and communities are largely sheltered in their homes; first responders and health care workers are putting their lives on the line; and federal and state legislators and agencies are devoting substantial resources in response to this crisis – the actions and intent of the Sierra Club, Preserve Monroe and others should be reconsidered.
Second, the project opponents are misrepresenting the facts. Sierra Club is well aware that Mountain Valley has stopped all forward construction on the project. All current “construction” work that is being performed is limited to the inspection, maintenance, and repair of necessary erosion and sedimentation controls. All such work has been submitted to, and approved by, the appropriate federal and state agencies. MVP, like other businesses in our country, can balance its need to protect the environment with the enhanced health and safety measures required to continue operating in a COVID-19 environment. Clearly, the same project opponents would, as they have in the past, quickly petition state and federal agencies to seek aggressive enforcement measures if Mountain Valley were not conducting these environmental activities.
The claims that the project team is using “man camps” or importing workers into the area are equally untrue. Mountain Valley does not currently employ, nor have we ever employed, the use of “man camps” on the project. Furthermore, any work in the field is being done under COVID-19 safeguards and guidelines, all of which were implemented in advance of the federal and state mandates related to the pandemic.
As a point of reference, Mountain Valley currently employs approximately 300 workers in the field to manage the environmental protection controls along the route in West Virginia and Virginia. As we adhere to and support local union requirements, the majority of our field workers are local West Virginia and Virginia residents who have been working on the project on a long-term basis. To the extent that our MVP field workforce has originated elsewhere, they are not transient and most have been involved with and working on the project for the past two years. The “non-local” workforce has long-established local housing and generally live in the area full time. They are members of their local communities; and they are dealing with the COVID-19 situation together with their neighbors and other members of the community.
Lastly, project opponents’ focus on the project during the COVID-19 pandemic is disingenuous. Federal and state governments are making decisions regarding the continuance of “essential” activities during this pandemic; and these decisions have a direct impact on a wide range of businesses within their respective states, including various construction projects and related activities. Many of these businesses are facing similar issues to Mountain Valley and are continuing operations while adhering to the COVID-19 guidance issued by medical professionals and state officials. Yet, project opponents unjustifiably appear to be singularly focused on Mountain Valley as a unique source of pandemic concern only because it serves their viewpoint.
Mountain Valley respects the opinions of those who are opposed to the project; however, we believe that using a deadly global pandemic as cover to score political points seems to be beyond the pale and is counter to a good faith argument in opposition.
