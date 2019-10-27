By Chris Muse
Muse is a writer living in Roanoke County.
In 1986 a small, diminutive woman from China moved to Roanoke, Virginia. She knew no one, had no plan except to be with her husband, but she carried with her a love and passion for her Chinese heritage and culture. She soon met other families from China living in the Roanoke Valley and an idea formed that was to become one of the largest festivals in the region. Her name is Pearl Fu, the festival is Local Colors, and she has left us to move to Philadelphia.
I met Pearl Fu when I was asked to be on the first Board of Directors of Local Colors. I was minding my own business when a tiny Asian woman began to talk to me and after a few sentences said, “I need some help. Would you like to volunteer?” That is how she entangled you. That is how most of us who have worked with Pearl began our journey. There is a force that compels you to say ‘Yes’ to Pearl Fu because you deeply understand that the work she requires will benefit others and by joining her in the quest to bring people together you and those around you will be culturally enriched. I have watched her work her enticing magic on others. I have stood by as she asked for help from an unsuspecting man, woman, or child, and I have known that they, like me, will be compelled by the pure understanding that what she asks isn’t for herself. She was never interested in her own benefit. What she asks from all of us is to join together and recognize the differences which make us all the same. And as each individual said yes I knew our team was growing, I understood the festival and Pearl’s vision would blossom, and I recognized that Pearl was giving each of us the opportunity to give back.
Her idea was simple. She wanted to create a gathering of all the people from all the different countries who call the Roanoke Valley their home so they could educate the public, and each other, about their heritage, their culture, and display the unique facets which separates them while at the same time reminding each of us that we are all the same. She asked us to dance our native dances. She asked us to sing our generational songs. She simply wanted to celebrate the diversity of nationalities and in her minstrel clarion call, over the past thirty years, a million people have listened and followed her path. A million people have waved at ‘The Parade of Nations’, watched the exotic fashion spectacle, listened to the foreign chants, and a million people have been offered the freedom to taste unfamiliar culinary delights.
But the Local Colors Festival was only a stepping stone, a first part of the path Pearl has guided us on. Through her efforts and strength of determination her one day event has turned into a year long mission of serving The Valley. There are Educational & Cultural Sensitivity Lectures, Story Telling by members of different nationalities, Entertainment Performances, International Fashion Shows, and Authentic Cooking Demonstrations. She has also organized Multi-Cultural Services such as Newcomer & Minority Advocacy Assistance, Foreign Business Networking Contacts, and Translation Services.
Pearl has been a beacon of understanding during times of conflict and separation and along the way she has been given many different titles and called many wonderful names. She was The Roanoker Magazine’s ’Queen of the Roanoke Valley’, previous Mayors have called her ‘The Ambassador of Goodwill’, she has been classified as one of the ‘Top 20 Virginians’ but the best name and the one she was born with is ‘Dragon Pearl.’ She has been a force larger than her stature and no individual, group, or bureaucracy has dared stand in her way. Her vision of love has enveloped all who have gazed into her eyes, her imperative voice has instructed all to treat every individual as special, and her guiding principal has made our community stronger in our unity. She honestly and naturally wants us to know our neighbors, here in The Roanoke Valley, and around this modest world.
Whether you recognize it intuitively or in passing, Pearl Fu has influenced us all.
The Roanoke Valley is an improved, cohesive and more durable community because of her voice and although she will be missed, her actions and impact will indelibly be remembered and celebrated.
All hail the Dragon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.