By Jordan Mullins
Mullins is a recent psychology graduate from Radford University. Alongside her husband, Nathan Mullins, she will be pursuing a ministry internship at Virginia Tech this coming fall with Chi Alpha Campus Ministries.
It wasn’t postponing the big ceremony and reception with all the family. I know it’s silly, but having to change the honeymoon finally broke me. I had naively held out through the month of April that, somehow, we could still have our getaway — plane ride, Disney World and all. Downsizing the ceremony to fit the 10-person limit? I could do that. Cancelling the honeymoon plans in favor of a staycation, all to avoid potential misdemeanors for traveling without proper cause? It made it unjust, I guess.
It’s kind of ironic, how all the conversations are already “before coronavirus” or “after coronavirus,” as if the during-it season itself doesn’t really matter. When we’re all a few years older and COVID-19 seems a little farther away, people are going to ask, “Where were you when it all hit? What were you doing?” and I’ll be one of the lucky ones who gets to say she got married when the rest of the world was panicking. Maybe our kids will get a kick out of it, hearing Mommy and Daddy share how they had to wear masks to the grocery store the week of their honeymoon or how they had to sit in their car to share a Dairy Queen meal. Maybe we’ll get to give them a better definition of romance: that ours didn’t have to be in a fancy, sit-down restaurant or at a world-renowned theme park; rather, the romance came from holding hands as we walked through Walmart and from taking turns biting into an ice cream bar and from transforming our living room into a blanket fort.
Harder than uprooting all of our plans was the look on my then-fiancé’s face as he struggled to comprehend that his family wouldn’t be there the day we got married, or the sound of my mother’s voice when she realized she couldn’t be with me as I got ready for my “big” day. Our bridal party alone was eight people, leaving room for only us, the bride and groom, to max out the 10-person cap. Conveniently, one of our groomsmen was qualified to perform marriage ceremonies. It was only young adults that day, and, though there was much joy, it was certainly nothing like the 150-person celebration we had expected.
Back when all of the final decisions were being made, my husband was strong for both of us, doing everything he could to make it special for me. I cried for days, from the stress of trying to figure it all out; he cried for one day, once the plans were reluctantly finalized, burnt-out from holding it together. Because of COVID, it made me feel like we were already doing some of the “married life” things together, and I have no doubt it grew us up in ways I don’t have the hindsight to recognize yet.
I think we confused a lot of our family members, having our small ceremony on our original day, and then planning the celebration in a few months. It was a blessing that we were gifted as much wedding money as we were, because we ended up having to buy out nearly our entire registry. I don’t think many people understood that we were still getting married that day. I wasn’t distraught over the loss of wedding showers (I think it depressed my bridesmaids more than anyone), but now I think it might have helped to make this all feel official, if we had had our families physically alongside us the whole journey.
That’s the thing about getting married during a quarantine: normally, you and your new spouse get to celebrate with each other, and you get used to terms like “wife” and “husband” in the walls of your own home; being confined, however, makes seeing a friend from church across the grocery aisle surreal. You start to question — “We know we’re married, but do they know?” — because now you’re out in public and being married feels brand-new again.
I love being married. But, during a pandemic, adjusting to marriage is even harder. COVID was an unforeseeable challenge, already testing our patience and understanding as we learn each other’s stress responses and try to act with empathy — even while the other is struggling themselves. Certainly, though, there’s no one else I’d rather endure a pandemic outbreak with than my Nathan, face masks and global quarantines included.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.