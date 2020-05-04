By Bethany Mott
Mott is a member of First Steps: The NRV’s Early Childhood Education and Development Network and executive director of the Alliance for Better Childcare Strategies.
We ask every representative, policy maker, and community member to consider how you can help sustain the unrecognized foundation of our economy.
Childcare is essential — today, six months ago and six months from now —to working families, employers and our broader community and economy. When we emerge from this crisis, childcare will be essential to recovery and the long-term success of our community.
Today in Virginia, almost two-thirds of all childcare centers have had to close their doors. Others, under new stringent regulations, are struggling to remain open to serve essential workers. All centers and family home providers in the New River Valley (NRV) need more government support to remain part of the current and future infrastructure for our region. All health and human services professionals need our support, so they can sustain our most vulnerable families through the crisis.
Even before the current crisis, the NRV’s childcare infrastructure was fragile, with insufficient capacity. NRV parents struggled to find care for their infants and toddlers. Only 30% of NRV children birth to age 5, with all parents working, had access to fulltime early care and education.
Childcare providers need financial bolstering NOW to survive. Though our provider capacity is woefully insufficient, the NRV boasts exceptional quality, well worth preserving. While the NRV is home to 1.5% of the state’s population under age 5, the region is home to 21% of the state’s highest quality centers, as rated by the Virginia Quality system.
On April 15, Gov. Northam announced an additional $70 million from the Federal CCDBG (Child Care Development Block Grant) to preserve both open and closed childcare programs in Virginia. This critical funding needs to be supplemented with increased emergency funding from local, state, and federal governments.
Who are the heroes of today’s pandemic? We celebrate our brave hospital workers and our first responders. We also need to recognize the other heroes of our NRV community – our early childhood professionals. These heroes are courageously working on the front line, providing care and education for children and crucial support for parents working on the front line — doctors and nurses, EMTs, police officers, supermarket employees, delivery drivers, farmers and more.
Childcare providers have been compelled to close their doors without knowing if they will ever be able to reopen. The twelve NRV centers that are still open are in crisis and struggling to continue to serve our community.
We are encouraging Congress to include the Warren-Hill childcare plan in the next COVID-19 stimulus bill, to build immediate and long-term structural support for this essential industry. We also encourage Virginia to look for ways to support our childcare providers. We encourage our local governments to consider what role they can play in preserving and developing our childcare infrastructure, the linchpin of prosperity and economic growth. County, city and town governments in the NRV can support childcare centers and family home providers through supplying PPE and other necessities, providing grants for shared services and earmarking lodging taxes and other funds to support this hub of our economic wheel.
Recently, Rhian Evans Allvin, Chief Executive Officer of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), argued “give childcare the investment, time, attention, and creativity required to get through this crisis and help our country get back on its feet. After all, high-quality childcare is the foundation on which all other industries exist.”
The New River Valley will emerge from the pandemic. Our childcare industry will likely not survive intact, however, without immediate, substantive financial support. We need this infrastructure to rebuild our economy and nurture the next generation so we can all thrive.
