Former Special Counsel Mueller is to testify before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees on July 24. Here are some questions about Russians not answered in Mueller’s written report.
1. Russian motives: Why did Russians interfere in the 2016 election? Why did they want Donald Trump elected?
2. Russian operations: (Russians hacked and released Democratic e-mails, hacked state and local election elements, and manipulated social media.) Did Russians also try to influence the election by other means, including money? Have they compromised or blackmailed any relevant Americans?
3. Russian Money:
a. Money to individuals: Did Russians or other foreigners provide money to any American to influence the election or U.S. policy? Have Trump or associates received loans, other money, or deals from Russian individuals, Russian banks or businesses, or relevant foreigners?
b. Money to Michael Cohen-established LLC: (Mueller Report, Part II, footnote 1008, reads: “The Office [Mueller’s] was authorized to investigate Cohen’s establishment and use of Essential Consultations LLC, which Cohen created to facilitate the $130,000 payment [to Stormy Daniels] during the campaign, based on evidence that the entity received funds from Russian backed entities.” [Names and underlining added.]) What is this evidence? Cohen pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison, in part, for violation of election campaign laws by this payment. If Russian-backed entities helped fund this LLC, were they involved in a conspiracy to violate U.S. law and affect the election? Was Trump involved? If so, how?
c. Money to organizations supporting Trump: Did any American organization or individual contributing to Trump’s Campaign or otherwise supporting Trump receive money from any Russians or other foreigners in a way that could aid the campaign?
4. Communications with Russians and WikiLeaks
a. Social media manipulation: Did Trump’s Campaign or any American have contacts with any Russians (not just the Internet Research Agency) while knowing the contact was with Russians working to manipulate social media? Did any American provide polling data and other campaign information useful to Russians in targeting social media in America?
b. Hacked E-mails: Did Trump, his campaign, or other individuals, including Roger Stone and Jerome Corsi, (i) promote hacking of Democrat e-mails, (ii) have pre-release knowledge of the contents of hacked e-mails, or (iii) direct or coordinate release of those e-mails? (On 27 July 2016, Trump said, “…Russia…they hacked--they probably have her 33,000 e-mails. I hope they do… Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing…”)
c. Close timing between Trump-related activity and Russian and WikiLeaks activity: Was there linkage between (i) Trump’s 27 July 2016 statement hoping Russia could find Clinton’s missing e-mails and Russian activity five hours later to hack Clinton’s personal office for the first time, and (ii) the 7 October 2016 public release of the Planet Hollywood tape of Trump’s remarks about what he could do to women and the release less than an hour later of e-mails hacked from Clinton Campaign Chairman Podesta in March 2016?
5. Counter-intelligence investigations:
a. FBI warnings to Trump campaign: Given Russian contacts with Trump and his associates, did the FBI warn Trump, his campaign, or other associates that they could be targets of Russian operatives and ask that Russian approaches be reported? If not, why not? Did anyone report such approaches?
b. Any counter-intelligence investigation: Did Mueller conduct a counter-intelligence investigation of activity involving Russians and Trump, his campaign, and associates?
c. Compromising Material: (Mueller’s Report, Part II, pages 23, 27-28, refers to allegations compiled by Christopher Steele of Russians having compromising tapes of Trump during a 2013 Moscow trip.) Did Mueller investigate whether any Russians had any personal, financial, or political information about Trump or his associates that could be used for compromise or blackmail? Did Mueller assess the validity of all allegations reported by Steele, including allegations of Russian cultivation, support, and assistance to Trump for five years pre-2016?
6. Interference by “others”: (Mueller “did not establish” that the “Trump Campaign” conspired or coordinated with “the Russian government” to interfere in the election.) But did any Campaign member so conspire with any Russian outside the Russian government or any relevant foreigner, e.g., Oligarchs or Ukrainians? Did any non-Campaign Trump affiliate conspire with Russians?
7. Timing of release of Mueller Report: Why did Mueller release his report when some of the matters are still “on-going,” as indicated by redactions in his report? Can Mueller now say anything more about these on-going matters?