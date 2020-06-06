By James W. Morrison
Morrison is retired from the Defense Department and is the author of “Bedford Goes to War: The Heroic Story of a Small Virginia Community in World War II.” He lives in Moneta.
Story One – June 2019 Trip to Normandy for D-Day 75th Anniversary
Last June, 40 of us from the Bedford International Alliance traveled to France for the 75th anniversary of the 6 June, 1944, D-Day landings in Normandy. French hosts in our sister organization, the Omaha Beach-Bedford Association, hosted us in their homes and took us twice to the Normandy American Cemetery, where 9,387 Americans are buried and 1,557 are memorialized on a wall of the missing.
On June 4 at the cemetery, we laid two wreaths, visited the nine graves of Bedford Boys from Company A, and visited the wall of the missing where two additional Bedford Boys are memorialized. (On D-Day, Bedford County lost 19 men from Company A, which had been a National Guard company based in Bedford, and one from sister Company F, for a total of 20 men, believed to be the highest loss per capita on D-Day of any American community.)
At each grave, we placed an American flag, a rose, and soil from the soldier’s Bedford homestead and read a short biography. One of these men was John Schenk — part of the next story. Some of us also were able to visit graves of other Bedford men not in Company A.
On June 6, our hosts again took us to the cemetery for the 75th anniversary ceremony. Before a crowd of some 20,000 people, President Trump and French President Macron paid tribute to all the Allied forces who had participated in the D-Day operation, including 60 D-Day veterans and 170 other WWII veterans in attendance.
(Later, we traveled to the Luxembourg American Cemetery and visited the graves of three Bedford County men and General George Patton.)
Story Two – 1944
3 June Error, 6 June Invasion
On June 3, 1944 — three days before the top-secret Allied invasion into Normandy — Ivylyn Schenk was sitting at home in Moneta in Bedford County listening to the radio. Ivylyn, a school teacher and wartime community activist, had married Sgt. John Schenk in August 1942 but hadn’t seen him since their honeymoon.
They corresponded by letter almost daily, but because of censorship, she was not certain where he was exactly (he was in southern England) or what his role might be in the rumored upcoming invasion. She hoped the invasion and the end of the war would come soon so her husband could return home.
Over the radio came an announcement that excited her, if for only a few minutes. Soon she started a letter that began:
“My darling husband,
About an hour ago a program was interrupted with an announcement that
Eisenhower’s Headquarters announced an Allied landing on the coast of France.
I was so excited that chill bumps goosed up all over me! I continued to listen and
in a few minutes learned that it was all a mistake! I’m so disappointed….”
What had happened was that a young teletype operator working in London for the Associated Press was practicing on what she thought was a disconnected teletype machine. She somehow triggered a tape in the machine containing the message “Flash Eisenhower’s headquarters announces Allied landings France.” The message was sent to New York and Latin America. In the two minutes before a follow-up “kill” message could be sent directing that the message not be used, the erroneous message was broadcast by some 450-500 radio stations in the U.S., including those of CBS and NBC, and announcements were made at sporting events. The New York Times reported the details of the foul-up the next day.
Fortunately, the Germans did not take this seriously. Berlin Radio reported on 3 June that “the invasion is nowhere near.” General Rommel, commander of Channel defenses, had returned to Germany.
The Allied invasion was planned for 5 June but delayed because of weather until 6 June. The landings were successful, but the Allies lost 4,414 men on D-Day alone, including the 20 men from Bedford County, including John Schenk.
Ivylyn Schenk and others in Bedford County would not learn of the deaths of their loved ones until mid-July, five weeks later. In the aftermath, Ivylyn did much to honor and memorialize her husband, including preserving John’s letters and her letters which John had sent back to her before D-Day. She continued teaching, for a total of 35 years, and in mid-1946 she married Ralph Hardy and raised a family. Later in life (she died in 2008), Ivylyn visited John’s grave, was interviewed often about the war, and supported the National D-Day Memorial.
