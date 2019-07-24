I originally drafted this piece as an open letter in response to what I thought was Congressman Morgan Griffith’s questionable tweet of July 15, on President Trump’s attack on four Democratic congresswomen. Attacking any member of Congress because of their beliefs is troublesome but to attack four congresswomen notably because they are minorities and are “of color” is deeply troubling. Now, with what appears to be the total capitulation of the entire Republican House caucus to Trump’s racist diatribes, I am expanding my commentary to sound a more ominous warning.
Trump’s thinly-veiled attacks on minorities in this country began with his “birther” attacks on Barrack Obama in 2008, and have continued unabated with his attacks on Latinos and others during the 2016 election through the present day. Those attacks by Trump are reminiscent of a dark time in our recent history, World War II. Such comments then were part of the Nazi’s state-sponsored strategy referred to as “Blut und Boden”, Blood and Soil. The term had its origins long before the rise of Nazi Germany but was utilized by the Nazis as a way to define themselves as being superior to all others, i.e., that you must be of a certain race and color to be a citizen of Nazi Germany. The result was the Holocaust and a catastrophic war. The expression came to light again in 2017 with the tragedy in Charlottesville when Neo-Nazis and white supremacists used the term “Blood and Soil” in their vitriolic outburst resulting in the death of one young woman and the injury of many others. Trump’s refusal to totally condemn those groups fits his continuing pattern of tacitly approving them with a wink and a nod. Now, with his attacks on the four congresswomen of color, he is continuing his racist demagoguery.
More troubling, it would appear that Trump may be attempting to use a version of that discredited racist-xenophobic philosophy to re-define what is an American. His American, apparently, is to be identified more by race, creed and color than the ideals of the Founding Fathers. As John Meacham, the noted presidential historian recently pointed on an early morning talk show, Americans should be defined by the ideals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, The Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Meacham states that anyone can be an American by supporting and believing in those principles regardless of country of origin (“The Jeffersonian Ideal”). This, in fact, has been the great story of America, and we have been the shining light to the world for more than 240 years as we are a nation of immigrants. As Meacham further points out, a nation grows not by subtraction but by addition. He would also state that our democratic republic is imperfect but that we must continue to strive for that lofty goal.
For myself, I have been fortunate to be have been born and raised in America. And, when I enlisted in the Army in 1968, I took the oath to support and defend the Constitution as an American, not a Democrat or Republican American but simply an American. And, for a short time before I shipped over to Vietnam, I was part of a burial detail. As I look back on the services we attended, those young men who were buried under the flag were neither Republican or Democrat, black or white, gentile or Jew but Americans who died defending this country and its ideals as has been the case for those 240 years of our history.
We need to remember that we are first and foremost Americans of all races, creeds and colors and that is what has made our country great.
We cannot let Trump separate us from our heritage because he is incapable of understanding what America truly is.