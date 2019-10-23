By Richard “Dick” Moran
Moran is a retired commercial banker and has lived in the Roanoke area for over 25 years with his family. He is a Vietnam Veteran, having served with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam in 1969.
Today, I am ashamed to be an American. I have just read that President Trump has ordered the withdrawal of all of our forces from Northern Syria, some 1,000 troops, in what can only be described as a complete capitulation to our adversaries in that region, i.e., Turkey, Russia, Iran and most disconcerting, ISIS. The Kurds, who risked their lives with America and our other allies to help defeat ISIS, will now be slaughtered and “cleansed” from their homeland. I cannot fathom the sense of betrayal they must feel and or those of our own military forces who until a few days ago fought along side these brave people.
I have not felt this deep sense of shame and betrayal since the fall of South Vietnam in April, 1975. As a combat veteran of that war, the sacrifice we made of over 58,000 killed in action, hundreds of thousands more wounded just to leave South Vietnam to its terrible fate can never be forgotten or forgiven. Now, it is happening again with perhaps more serious consequences as a result. The world must be looking on aghast at how America is no longer the trusted ally but appears to be trying to pull up the drawbridge and isolate itself from the world. This can only end badly for us. And, this precipitous almost cataclysmic change in what America has stood for since World War II by essentially one man, Donald Trump, with the total acquiescence of the Republican Party to this charlatan, is unfathomable.
There will be, no doubt, the usual meaningless mouthing’s of the those in the administration and by the Republicans in Congress but no serious response will be made. If they do make a concerted pushback against President Trump that has real teeth, I will be happily surprised. And, this is just not about Trump’s nihilistic foreign policy but also his continued domestic assault on our country’s founding principles and institutions.
The abandonment of our allies and the entire region, as presented here, is symptomatic of the greater problem we face:
Since taking office in 2017, Trump has, at every turn, sought to overrule, subvert and simply ignore the laws and the Constitution. He acts more like a mob boss than a president. Unless and until the Congress in one voice stands and says “Enough!”, he will continue to tear our country down. And, if he succeeds in destroying this republic because those in positions of political power who could end Trump’s disastrous reign continue to cower in the shadows, they will become the Twenty-First Century equivalent of Quislings the hated traitors of World War II’s Norway government who capitulated to German occupation and rule.
