By Karl Mogensen
Mogensen is owner of the Natural Bridge Zoological Park.
It looks like our friends at PETA are at it again. Jennifer O’Conner (“Don’t let elephants suffer,” June 8 letter), in a futile attempt to gain recognition, has tried to discredit our housing, caring and management of our beloved female African elephant, Asha.
Asha came to our zoological park as a one-year-old orphaned calf 35 years ago from a culling operation in Africa and all her handling and training has been done with patience and positive incentives.
Contrary to animal rights accusations, Asha enjoys giving rides to the public. This provides her vital exercise to maintain optimal health and fitness as well as contributing to her emotional stimulation and enrichment. She is rewarded after each ride with a special treat, an apple, carrot, potato or a special-enriched elephant biscuit. We limit Asha’s ride time to three hours at most and every hour she takes a break, gets a cool bath and eagerly returns to her ride area and anticipated treats. We also offer special encounters with her explaining the plight of elephants in the wild due to poaching and habitat loss. During supervised interactions, visitors are allowed to hand her a special treat and feel the gentle touch of an elephant’s trunk. We have many children and adults with disabilities and special needs who benefit from this hands- on experience. Although TV programs are very educational, only through personal interaction with a special animal can you really create an opportunity for a memory that one can cherish for a lifetime.
It was certainly quite intrusive of Jennifer O’Conner to discredit our housing of Asha and the conditions under which she is kept when it’s quite obvious that she has little or no experience or knowledge and is totally oblivious to Asha’s large outdoor paddock complete with enrichment items, large sand pile, free running water, giant shade structure and grassy area to play in. Asha’s indoor area or barn is a summer-cooled, winter-heated structure specifically designed for her and has a special padded sleeping area which she enjoys.
Asha is visited by our own zoo veterinarian on a regular basis and yearly is visited by Dr. Mark Wilson, a specialist in pachyderm (elephant) health and behavior from Florida. Dr. Mark Wilson has stated on many occasions that as we are Asha’s zoo family, she is totally adjusted and normal in all aspects of her behavior. To move her to a so-called sanctuary where many elephants go to die would be a death sentence for her. The Jennifer O’Conners of the world should spend more time studying and understanding animals rather then trying to entice kindhearted people into making donations to PETA that, by accounts in The Washington Post, some years kills more than 90% of the animals they take in.
