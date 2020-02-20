By Mark Mix
Mix is president of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation and the National Right to Work Committee, both based in Springfield, Va.
Just more than a 25 years ago, then-Democratic Gov. Doug Wilder signed H.B.1872/S.B.962, legislation that prohibits all collectivistic bargaining between government union officials and public employers in the state of Virginia.
Under this law, teacher, firefighter, and other government union bosses in the Old Dominion, unlike their counterparts in most other states, may not wield so-called “exclusive” (monopoly) bargaining power to negotiate with government entities over civil servants’ pay, benefits, and work rules.
The outright ban on government union bargaining adopted in 1993 had overwhelming bipartisan support, passing the Virginia House by a 78-21 margin and the Virginia Senate in a 31-3 vote. Both chambers were controlled by Democrats at the time.
Along with Virginia’s Right to Work law, first enacted in 1947 and amended to furnish explicit protections for public employees in 1973, H.B.1872/S.B.962 is a pillar of state policy. The two statutes operate in combination to ensure no public servant loses his or her job or is discriminated against in the workplace for refusal to join or pay dues or fees to a union.
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed the wisdom of Virginia’s unequivocal statutory ban on forced union financial support in Janus v. AFSCME, a case argued and won on behalf of an independent-minded Illinois civil servant by National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation Staff Attorney Bill Messenger.
The Janus court ruled that public workers’ First Amendment rights are violated when they are forced as a job condition either to become a union member or to pay for any union advocacy directed at public officials. The Janus majority also held that, in itself, “designating a union as the exclusive representative of nonmembers substantially restricts the nonmembers’ rights,” and inflicts a “significant impingement on associational freedoms.”
While Janus did not go so far as to say that government union monopoly bargaining is constitutionally prohibited, it certainly did raise the question. As I write this, the Supreme Court is being asked to take up a case arguing that it is prohibited. (On February 4, the Foundation’s Messenger submitted an amicus brief in support of the petitioner.)
Unfortunately, Virginia state Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax) and state House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Springfield) don’t think they should have to wait for the grave doubts about the constitutionality of monopolistic government unionism communicated in Janus to be resolved before this very regime is foisted on civil servants, taxpayers, and other people who rely on vital public services throughout the Commonwealth.
Early this month, Saslaw and Filler-Corn respectively rammed through their legislative chambers S.B.939 and H.B.582, two monopoly-bargaining bills that, while differing substantially in the details, are both designed to help union bosses procure the privilege to speak for public employees who don’t want a union, as well as those who do, on workplace matters.
It’s no secret why Saslaw, Filler-Corn, and other Big Labor-backed politicians in Virginia today are so eager to hand even more power to a lobby that already wields plenty of clout in Richmond.
In the words of Steven Malanga, a longtime contributor to City Journal and now its senior editor, “public-sector unions especially have become the nation’s most aggressive advocates for higher taxes and spending. . . . And they mount multimillion dollar campaigns to defeat efforts by governors and taxpayer groups to roll back taxes.”
There is no doubt that S.B.939 or H.B.582 will grease the skids for future increases in public expenditures far outpacing inflation and population growth. But the counterproductive constraints that union officials armed with monopoly-bargaining privileges impose on public managers will prevent the money from being spent effectively. For example, as Yale labor economist Barbara Biasi has noted, union contracts “usually prevent [school] districts from adjusting [teacher] pay at the individual level,” i.e., they prohibit treating professionals like professionals. Consequently, the quality of services deteriorates despite increased spending.
As Virginia’s 2020 legislative session draws to a close, the National Right to Work Committee is mobilizing citizens to contact their lawmakers and urge them to oppose final approval of S.B.939 and H.B.582, regardless of how they have voted in the past. And right-to-work supporters are also calling on Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to uphold a stellar achievement of his precursor Doug Wilder by pledging a veto if either of these bills reaches his desk.
