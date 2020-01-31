By Alan C. Miller
Miller is the founder and CEO of the News Literacy Project, a national nonpartisan education nonprofit. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 2003 as a reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
It’s no secret that Americans may be as divided along partisan lines as we have ever been. But there is one thing many of us agree on: We are struggling to sort fact from fiction.
According to a new survey from PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist Poll, 59% of Americans say it is hard to identify false information on social media. This includes information that intends to mislead, as well as inaccurate news stories presented as factual.
The survey also found that in the years since the 2016 presidential election, more than half of U.S. adults believe it has become more difficult to determine which stories are fake. Add to that another 35% who say misleading information is the biggest threat to election security and accuracy and it’s no wonder that Americans are worried about the impact of misinformation on the upcoming 2020 presidential primary season and general election.
Fighting misinformation is one of the great challenges of our time. If our democracy is to function properly, voters must be accurately informed — and must know how to tell falsehoods from facts in what they are reading, watching and hearing. Internet trolls, Russian bots, paid influencers and partisan propagandists operate with ever-increasing reach and sophistication. Their misdeeds amplify falsehoods and distortions, seed distrust, and spark fear and discord.
Can we rely on the tech giants to do a better job of stopping disinformation, conspiracy theories, viral hoaxes and “deepfake” videos from spreading on their sites? Not according to this recent survey, in which 75% of respondents said they lack confidence in Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube to block misinformation.
So, what can be done?
For starters, by letting people know there is a solution. That’s why the News Literacy Project and The E.W. Scripps Company are sponsoring National News Literacy Week (Jan. 27-31) to raise awareness of news literacy as a fundamental life skill through a national campaign that provides educators, students and the public with easy-to-adopt tips and tools for becoming news-literate.
News literacy education teaches young people how to distinguish different types of information, using the standards of quality journalism as a guidepost. It includes digital skills training — using verification tools, understanding how algorithms shape what we see online, employing advanced search techniques, exhibiting “click restraint” and recognizing branded content — along with tips that help the next generation become more discerning information consumers and responsible participants in today’s complex digital culture. News literacy education also provides students with a deeper understanding of the First Amendment (and global press freedom concerns) and encourages thoughtful discussion about the role of social media in their lives.
The need is urgent. The News Literacy Project meets this challenge by providing news literacy lessons and exercises for students in middle school and high school nationwide through our Checkology® virtual classroom and by equipping educators with the tools and resources they need to integrate news literacy into their lesson plans.
Information is the basis for civic engagement, accountability and action. We jeopardize the future of our democracy if we fail to help young people — who will soon be voting for the first time — develop the skills they need to make their way through the daily deluge of text, videos, images and more. Instead, let’s equip them with the ability to stand up for facts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.